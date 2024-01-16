Doctor reveals the food capable of relieving heartburn in minutes

#Doctor #reveals #food #capable #relieving #heartburn #minutes

Anyone who suffers from heartburn regularly knows that the symptoms are very uncomfortable. There is a food capable of helping (a lot) in these moments. Which? Joseph Salabh, a gastroenterologist and an expert in treating acid reflux, quoted in BestLife, claims that bananas relieve symptoms within minutes.

Bananas are low in acidity and widely used to combat the symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux. According to the doctor, when eating this fruit, “in just 30 seconds, my heartburn completely disappeared.” This means that “food can also be part of the acid reflux and heartburn treatment plan.”

He also explains that this is not the only food capable of reducing heartburn symptoms. Many individuals recommend other foods such as almonds, kale, broccoli or oats.

