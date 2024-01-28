#Doctor #sounds #alarm #manifest #cervical #cancer
Podcast program
11:30
Doctor sounds the alarm: ‘You cannot manifest cervical cancer!’
14 jan.
‘All the six-packs on social media are giving me an existential crisis’
31 dec.
Home astrologer VROUW predicts: this is what awaits the Netherlands in 2024
24 dec.
Pastor and lesbian: how Jolande came out of the closet in church
10 dec.
‘I regret not marrying that millionaire’
26 nov.
‘Out of nowhere this elderly guy started kissing me’
12 nov.
Helene lives with three men: ‘It’s not that complicated’
29 oct.
‘My broken heart came quite unexpectedly’
15 oct.
‘I manifest my dream life to some extent’
01 Oct
‘I can’t be naked like I used to’
17 sep.
‘I don’t need an affair to stroke my ego’
03 sep.
Saskia (37) runs an escort agency: ‘More and more boys are deflowering themselves’
20 aug.
‘I punched him in the face when he cheated’
06 aug.
‘I wouldn’t dare be on top during sex without a sunbed’
23 jul.
‘I exchanged my Amsterdam upstairs apartment for a mega villa in Bali’
09 jul.
“Men, what’s wrong with a woman your own age?”
25 jun.
‘I sleep separately from my husband, and yes we have sex!’
11 jun.
“Stop whining, ladies!”
28 mei
‘I still have to get used to the fact that my boyfriend doesn’t drink, especially on holiday’
14 mei
Frictions within a blended family: ‘This could cost you your relationship’
30 apr.
‘An open relationship makes me insecure’
16 apr.
‘You shouldn’t keep all the balls up’
02 apr.
In the car to the gym: ‘I’m ashamed’
19 mrt.
‘My boyfriend wasn’t allowed to know that I wear corrective underwear’
05 mrt.
‘Stay-at-home dads have more sex’
19 feb.
‘I chose my husband based on his looks’
05 feb.
‘I ate crackers for expensive boots for a month’
22 jan.
‘How did you find such a handsome man?!’
08 jan.
Diet-tired? This way you can still maintain your weight!
25 dec.
‘2023, it won’t be fun’
11 dec.
‘Suddenly I had Lil Kleine’s screaming manager on the phone’
27 nov.
‘We need to talk more about death’
06 nov.
‘My husband has no interest in spirituality’
30 oct.
‘Moving is like relationship therapy’
16 oct.
‘As a result, women are often heavier than men (except in the Netherlands)’
02 oct.
‘My dachshund only eats meat from the butcher’
25 sep.
‘Famous actor asked if I ever cheated’
11 sep.
‘The menopause brings out my worst side’
28 aug.
‘Twenties with a burnout? How?’
14 aug.
‘The newspaper deliverer suddenly squeezed my breasts’
07 aug.
‘My environment found the adventures at the nude campsite very interesting’
24 jul.
Mother of eight: ‘I didn’t want children at all in advance’
17 jul.
‘I lost friends because I gave up alcohol’
10 jul.
‘I should not have visited my holiday sweetheart’
26 jun.
Insecure because of social media: ‘I felt fat and undisciplined’
12 jun.
Exclusive look behind the scenes at 15 years of WOMAN
30 mei
‘My girlfriend asks if I would like to help her with euthanasia’
15 mei
Also Read: [Column]Japanese politics is likely to be fundamentally overturned, with ripple effects worldwide - Reedy - Bloomberg
‘My girlfriend was addicted to heroin’
08 mei
‘I thought it was fantastic when my children left home’
24 apr.
Free market goldmine: ‘Let people look at your tits for 5 guilders’
17 apr.
‘This was my most embarrassing fuck ever’
04 apr.
Forever Young and a friend 20 years younger. With Heleen van Royen and Farid Kazem
20 mrt.
‘The wrong clothes make you dumber’
03 mrt.
Fear, screaming for a mouse and being afraid that something will happen to your child. With Esther van Fenema and Sander Aarts.
20 feb.
Cleaning, household tips and innovations. With Zamarra Kok and Viktor Brand.
13 feb.
‘My daughter wants to look like Temptation Island stars’
28 dec.
This is what Expedition Robinson chef Sandra puts on the table at Christmas
23 dec.
Trailer: That’s How She Does It Season 1
23 dec.
The worst Christmas: ‘My boyfriend got into a huge argument with my mother’
23 dec.
This is what Expedition Robinson chef Sandra Ysbrandy puts on the table at Christmas
23 dec.
‘I can understand why some men cheat’
23 dec.
‘I have destroyed my body by all the dieting’
23 dec.
Patty Brard: ‘For me, being fat is the worst thing there is’
23 dec.
Stella Bergsma: ‘People throw up on my body’
23 dec.
How fit are you? These golden tips will help you stay healthy longer
23 dec.
Assaulted on the night train: ‘I woke up from his hand on my back’
23 dec.
‘I used to be able to rely on my appearance, but now I suddenly have to act nice’
23 dec.
‘Do you drink more alcohol since corona? You’re not the only one’
23 dec.
Trailer: season 2
23 dec.
Renée Lamboo: ‘This way you save money without cutting back on fun things’
23 dec.
A look into the future: ‘Corona danger over in October?’
23 dec.
Pascale Naessens: ‘Our way of eating is outdated’
23 dec.
Elske Doets: ‘We have to travel differently in the future’
23 dec.
Manon Meijers: ‘Golden tips for a happiness-inducing wardrobe’
23 dec.
Vivian Reijs: ‘Less sex during corona? This is why your libido is so low
23 dec.
Eveline Stallaart: ‘Be warned, there will be a porn addiction boom’
23 dec.