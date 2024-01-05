“Doctor Teerawat” reveals information home blood pressure medicine Can reduce dementia

#Doctor #Teerawat #reveals #information #home #blood #pressure #medicine #reduce #dementia

From the drug list in this report, drugs that induce ATII include amlodipine azilsartan bendroflumethiazide candesartan chlorothiazide chlorthalidone eprosartan felodipine hydrochlorothiazide hydroflumethiazide indapamide irbesartan isradipine losartan methyclothiazide nicardipine nifedipine nimodipine nisoldipine olmesartan polythiazide telmisartan trichlor. methiazide valsartan

Inhibitors include acebutolol atenolol benazepril bepridil betaxolol bisoprolol captopril carteolo carvedio diltiazem enalapril fosinopril labetalol lisinopril metoprolol mibefradil moexipril nadolol nebivolol penbutolol perindopril pindolol propranolol quinapril ramipril sotalol timolol.

trandolapril verapamil verapamil

In this analysis We adjusted for factors related to heart and blood vessel disease, including various status, lifestyle, and economic status.

Results: After seven years of follow-up, it appeared that the group using stimulants had an increased risk of developing

Alzheimer’s disease decreased by 16% while the group used mixed It was still possible to reduce the risk compared to the group that used inhibitors.

For dementia caused by narrowed capillaries Stimulant use group The risk was reduced by 18% compared to the group that used inhibitors. And the group that used the combination also had a reduced risk, although it was less.

At present, it is still not possible to identify a clear mechanism that will Explain these benefits. This is related to adjusting the blood that goes to the brain more appropriately. Including whether it can remove proteins that are toxic to the brain or not.

This is for those who receive blood pressure medication in the group that inhibits It is not yet necessary to change the medicine immediately. But if possible, the type of medicine may be selected gradually according to the intended purpose.

Important thing For Thai people in general, it is When looking at the list of drugs that are in the stimulant group It will be found that many drugs are out of patent and can be used without difficulty and at reasonable prices and accessible to everyone.

It can be seen that maintaining health must cover all systems of the body. You cannot focus only on the heart and brain without paying attention to other organ systems.

Also, you must include regular exercise. If you can’t do intense cardio like a young person, try taking long walks, approaching 10,000 steps per day, exposing yourself to the sun at any time and eating healthy food close to vegetarian, heavy on vegetables, fruits, bell peppers, bird’s eye chillies, chemical-free, lots of nuts. Less meat, more fish, less starch, less snacks and desserts.

Brain enhancing activities Don’t just sit around and watch TV or fall asleep in front of the screen.

Finally, drink lots of water, not afraid of stomach pain. Because I drink a lot of water I’m going to train my stomach, sphincter, and holding back system to keep it in place and make my stomach no longer constipated.

For a good life, invest some. Until that time, go comfortably and not be a burden to others.