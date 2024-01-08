‘Doctor Yong’ warns of COVID-19 Species changes happen all the time | The Bangkok Insight

#Doctor #Yong #warns #COVID19 #Species #happen #time #Bangkok #Insight

“Dr. Yong” reveals lessons from COVID-19 This led to learning that COVID changes species all the time. Benefits for young scientists

Prof. Dr. Yong Phuworawan, Royal Graduate School and Head of the Center of Specialization in Virology Department of Pediatrics Clinic Faculty of Medicine Chulalongkorn University posted on Facebook Yong Poovorawan about COVID-19, species changes occur all the time, stating that

Lessons from COVID that are constantly changing species. according to evolution Since the original Wuhan strain Chasing until the present

We will hear the names of species that are difficult to call according to the code letters A, B, C, such as B.1.1.7 according to Pangolin’s division pattern and when there is a mix between species. (recombination) The prefix uses two letters, such as XD, XC, followed by a numeric code.

Later, there were hybrids between subspecies in BA, such as between BA.2.10 and BA.2.75, thus the XBB family was born, and since then there have been constant variations. The names and codes that are set up are a bit tricky to remember.

According to the World Health Organization, they are named after the Greek letters alpha, beta, gamma, omicron, and many hybrids within omicrons occur. And over a long period of time, there are many new species. The World Health Organization itself is not naming names from now on.

Canadian biologist and evolutionist Ryan Gregory considers the name to be based on pangolin. Difficult to understand and remember So they took animals or gods from Greek mythology. and stars named to make them easier to remember And this naming has nothing to do with the World Health Organization.

So we hear species names as mythical animal names, such as Kraken, Orthus, Pilora, Arcturus. For us, this group of names is not familiar to us, such as XBB named Gryphon.

However, in the splitting of offspring during the last few months of the year, There will be many offspring of separate strains from BA.2 and BA.5 as shown in the picture (the picture used is for understanding and visualization. There is no commercial intent)

Covid lessons especially evolution It’s a great science lesson. Because no virus has ever had so many millions of genetic transcripts like COVID-19, and the evolution of the virus’ genome can be tracked in detail in detail. Therefore, it is a matter that the new generation of scientists concerned with evolution has been studying.

Our own country, Thailand, especially Center for Clinical Virology that is doing research The genome has been decoded. It’s a lot as well. Combined with other places in Thailand, he has a lot of information about Thailand compared to past viruses.

Lessons from the past COVID-19 in evolution This is a great lesson for the next generation of scientists who will be studying genetic changes that have never been studied before.

