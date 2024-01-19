‘Doctors and hospitals do not benefit at all from prevention, but we can improve this from the perspective of health economics’

#Doctors #hospitals #benefit #prevention #improve #perspective #health #economics

Hans van Kippersluis is Professor of Applied Economics at Erasmus School of Economics and works for the Erasmus Center for Health Economics Rotterdam (EsCHER). With more than 100 health economists, EsCHER plays a prominent role in methods that contribute to more effective, evidence-based policies and more equitable and efficient healthcare systems.

This interview is part 5 of a series of interviews that journalist Peter Olsthoorn conducted independently with economic scientists for the project The Challenges of Transition of the deans of economics and business administration.

Van Kippersluis investigates interactions between genes and environment and inequalities in educational and health outcomes. He has published in top journals such as Journal of Health Economics, Journal of Human Resources, Nature Human Behavior, Nature Communications and AEJ: Applied Economics, and Economic Journal.

In 2013, Van Kippersluis received a VENI grant, in 2017 a large Norface grant and recently almost three million euros Marie Curie Doctoral Network grant for setting up the European Social Science Genetic Network.

In April 2022, Van Kippersluis gave his inaugural lecture: a reflection on genetics, and in particular on what progress in the understanding of nature and nurture means for equality of opportunity. How should we deal with unequal opportunities due to genetic disadvantages?

In the second part of the inaugural lecture, Van Kippersluis focused on the design of interventions that achieve sustainable adoption of healthier habits, and how doctors can become more active in this type of prevention.

Van Kippersluis is leading a study with the i2be app from the company Avegen. Participants measure their physical activity with a Fitbit for eight weeks and receive suggestions for improvement. The app offers game elements such as rewards. This has been applied to women who experienced high blood pressure during pregnancy and were encouraged to engage in physical activity. Did it work?

“The app was very well received and the level of activities increased. However, various interventions such as mindfulness and forms of ‘commitment’ appeared to have no additional effect. It seems that participating in research with observation in itself proves to be effective, largely independent of the precise content of the app. Perhaps this group was too motivated that the type of intervention did not matter; which was disappointing.”

Maybe you should try a group of pavers?

“The collaboration between psychologists and health scientists from Erasmus Medical Center and behavioral economists from ESE was interesting, but this was very focused on the hypothesis that individual help with information and the provision of skills is effective. The social environment is perhaps just as important. Indeed, we need to consider the effect of different stimuli for healthier living in different social environments. Can we help break down barriers to physical activity?”

So you should also involve sociology? And even wider?

“Yes, we will definitely do that for the next test. There are still many steps to be taken in economics to achieve broader multidisciplinary research. This is often paid lip service and multidisciplinary research is often a requirement to obtain grants. But at economics faculties, as a researcher you are mainly assessed on publishing in purely economics journals.”

WWhat are you going to do about it now that you are a professor?

“We need to provide clearer guidance, especially for younger researchers: can they make a career with multidisciplinary research together with physicians, biologists, etc. or do they mainly have to prove themselves in economics?”

To what extent do you think you can influence or improve human behavior for prevention?

“Richard Taylor won a Nobel Prize for nudging, using subtle cues to encourage behavioral change. But you have to allow people to deviate from the desired choice. You can offer cookies less conspicuously in the supermarket, but you cannot take them away. You can offer people premium benefits with health insurance adapted to their behavior, but you cannot exclude them from insurance. Choice must remain.”

That’s the ethics, but what research do you want to do into the limits of behavioral change for health?

“Nudges and other interventions often work well in the short term, but limited in the long term. Small interventions often fall short. We need to examine the whole context, including social pressure, psychological experience, the role of nurture and nature in human behavior and in the effect of interventions.

Prevention counts the entire healthcare chain, including doctors and hospitals. They currently do not benefit from prevention at all. They are paid for healing with little economic incentive to avoid visits and treatment. Economists are ideally suited to develop incentives for prevention, including material ones. Society really needs to debate this, it goes much further than testing the effect of an app.”

You mentioned insurance, how can it contribute to economic intervention?

“I do have doubts about that, not to mention the ethical question of whether you undermine the solidarity principle of insurance. First of all, it is not clear that people who live unhealthy lives and die earlier generate more healthcare costs over their entire lives. Second, research to date shows that rewards should be clear and direct. A lower insurance premium is not tangible enough, because it is collected once. The insurance premium does not count for a decision to go for a run on an afternoon in October.”

U bent ook Academic Lead of the Erasmus Initiative Smarter Choices for Better Health. What does that look like and what is the goal? Is the business community participating?

“This is an initiative of Erasmus University to bundle knowledge and expertise on the theme of health across faculties. With Erasmus MC as an important part of Erasmus University, and the largest group of health economists in Europe at Erasmus, the logical goal is to link different expertise for socially relevant research. For example, ‘can we include health inequality in the cost-effectiveness of new medical technology?’, or ‘what are good quality indicators of hospitals and how do medical staff respond to feedback?’

As an economist, you show great interest in genetics and can receive three million euros from the European Social Science Genetic Network. What do you want to investigate and how?

“We apply all kinds of genetic data to approach long-researched themes in a new way. Firstly, the connection between nurture and nature in behavior, which until recently were completely separate areas for science and humanities, such as biology versus sociology. Social sciences ignored genetics, and biologists investigated genetic factors mainly in their labs. Now we are connecting research into the interactions between nature and nurture and this is very fascinating: which genetic predisposition brings about which behavior in which social circumstances? Under what circumstances are genetic and environmental factors complementary in health and education?

A second example, even more fascinating, is generational transmission; We have known for decades that there is a relationship between outcomes of parents and those of their children, for example in education, income and health. What is the influence of genetic and social transmission on the passing on of wealth and education? We can now better understand transmission using genetic information.

In summary, this is a broadening of the traditional research into equality of opportunity, which has traditionally included a rather one-sided socio-economic background, with little attention to the genetic side. Both aspects are arbitrary and often gratuitous: you get both from your parents. What percentage of people’s income is due to factors for which individuals received the social and biological factors from their parents and socio-economic context? You will then get a better idea of ​​the opportunities and your own contribution.”

But which genes specifically do you take?

“You can read people’s entire DNA for 20 dollars. Fellow researchers then put the variations in DNA between people into a statistical model and related them to other data such as income and education. For each outcome you can attach a weight to a certain point in the DNA. And you can aggregate that into a score, an index, and use it for generic statements.

So it is not about one specific gene, but also a broad index that says something about someone’s genetic predisposition. To be clear, this is not a fortune teller or deterministic variable, and it only explains a very limited portion of the outcomes I mentioned. But it is an interesting new tool in the toolbox of social scientists.”

Also a risky area?

“Certainly, with this subject we must be very aware of the dangers and historical mistakes that have been made. But my view is that simply ignoring genetic differences between people is not the right antidote to bad ideas about genetic determinism.”

What do you like so much about research?

“I think the alternation between education and research is fantastic. From education you get a lot of direct appreciation and inspiration for research, and research offers me depth for education. Economics helps to better understand human behavior and to improve the world and people’s lives. I do applied economics with, for example, empirical techniques to understand and help solve social problems.”

You were scientifically active in Hong Kong for several years, and frequent the University of Southern California for research. Can you explain the differences?

“In California I have a fellowship with the research group of the Dutchman Arie Kapteyn. The battle for grants is more competitive than here, because there is no flow of money for education. I expected a bigger culture shock in Hong Kong, but within the university many Chinese work independently with a Western PhD. However, in education the distance to students is greater than here. Students here express criticism, especially when they get unsatisfactory grades, while in Hong Kong they look for the causes within themselves. I thought it was such a different experience.”

Finally, a critical question: Rotterdam has two business schools under one roof, the ESE and RSM. Why?

[Lachend] “Like hostile. There is an overlap, especially in what ESE calls business economics and RSM Business Administration; especially themes such as finance and marketing. A visitation committee recently asked the same question; that it cannot be sold to the outside world that there are two faculties with the same supporting departments under one roof. However, they are also the two largest faculties of Erasmus University, each with 700 to 800 students and a similar number of employees.”