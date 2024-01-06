doctors believe they have found the cause in a study

#doctors #study

After studying numerous cases of sudden infant death syndrome, doctors have pinpointed a recurring problem that occurs just before these mysterious deaths.

Sudden infant death terrorizes young parents. It affects babies under 6 months, usually when they are asleep. Every year, thousands of families around the world face this terrible and mysterious syndrome. In a study published last Thursday in the journal Neurology, researchers suggested that brief epileptic seizures, accompanied by muscular convulsions, could explain these tragic deaths.

The New York University researchers were led by Doctor Laura Gould. The latter decided to devote herself to research into sudden infant death after losing her daughter Maria, aged 15 months, who died from this syndrome in 1997.

His team studied more than 300 medical records of newborns who died in their sleep. Video recordings of sleeping babies were also analyzed, including seven cases whose deaths were likely caused by convulsions. The recordings made it possible to realize that most of the spasms appeared almost 30 minutes before the child’s death.

A link between sudden infant death syndrome and epileptic seizures

“Seizures may be the lethal weapon that medical science is looking for to understand why these children are dying,” explained Dr. Orrin Devinsky, neurologist and principal investigator of the study, in a press release. He assured that the research provides essential information on many other types of deaths, such as those related to epilepsy.

Scientists found that people who experienced epileptic seizures accompanied by fever were ten times more likely to die suddenly and unexpectedly.

However, the New York University team cautioned that they did not have enough data to determine whether fever was to blame for the deaths studied. But in their research, several of the children who died suddenly showed signs of mild infection. However, more research is needed to understand how epileptic seizures can cause death.

Although this recent study does not yet provide a solution to sudden infant death syndrome, the results are still satisfactory. First of all, they help relieve the parents’ guilt. Then they offer good clues for further research to be undertaken.