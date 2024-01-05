Doctors from Ostrava fly to help one of the poorest countries in Africa

#Doctors #Ostrava #fly #poorest #countries #Africa

“For several months now, the Beninese colleagues have been screening and selecting patients suitable for surgical procedures, which we will attend to upon arrival. Our goal is to directly help patients of all age categories from different parts of this country of 14 million people, and at the same time we want to create the basic conditions for long-term cooperation within the framework of other requested medical specialties,” explained the head of the mission, Rastislav Maďar.

High infant mortality

In addition to providing medical care in surgery, gynecology, gastroenterology and infectious diseases at the clinic in southern Benin, there will be a series of meetings with representatives of state authorities and academic institutions, such as the dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the Université de Parakou in the northeast of the country.

And why are doctors from Ostrava going to Benin? “This can be attributed to the excellent cooperation with the non-profit organization Benin Santé, as well as Benin’s health statistics, which speak for themselves. Infant and maternal mortality are twenty times higher than in the Czech Republic,” the Hungarian continued.

After the operation, the patients left by bicycle, the doctors of the Vítkovice hospital remember the days in Africa

Average life expectancy just over 60

He added that the most telling value regarding the availability of quality healthcare is given by the indicator of the number of doctors per thousand inhabitants. “In the Czech Republic it is sixty times higher than in Benin. That is also why the average life expectancy in this country is just over 60 years,” the dean pointed out.

Doctors from Ostrava believe that long-term efforts will bring results in this poor African country as well. “The way we managed to do it in previous decades in other African countries,” hopes the Hungarian.

In addition to him, the head of the Surgical Clinic of the Ostrava University Hospital and the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Ostrava, Lubomír Martínek, and the head of the Gynecology and Obstetrics Clinic of the Ostrava University Hospital and the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Ostrava, Ondřej Šimetka, will also participate in the Benin mission.

Future dentists began to be educated in Ostrava