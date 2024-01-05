Doctors from Ostrava fly to help one of the poorest countries in Africa

#Doctors #Ostrava #fly #poorest #countries #Africa

“For several months now, the Beninese colleagues have been screening and selecting patients suitable for surgical procedures, which we will attend to upon arrival. Our goal is to directly help patients of all age categories from different parts of this country of 14 million people, and at the same time we want to create the basic conditions for long-term cooperation within the framework of other requested medical specialties,” explained the head of the mission, Rastislav Maďar.

High infant mortality

In addition to providing medical care in surgery, gynecology, gastroenterology and infectious diseases at the clinic in southern Benin, there will be a series of meetings with representatives of state authorities and academic institutions, such as the dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the Université de Parakou in the northeast of the country.

And why are doctors from Ostrava going to Benin? “This can be attributed to the excellent cooperation with the non-profit organization Benin Santé, as well as Benin’s health statistics, which speak for themselves. Infant and maternal mortality are twenty times higher than in the Czech Republic,” the Hungarian continued.

After the operation, the patients left by bicycle, the doctors of the Vítkovice hospital remember the days in Africa

Average life expectancy just over 60

He added that the most telling value regarding the availability of quality healthcare is given by the indicator of the number of doctors per thousand inhabitants. “In the Czech Republic it is sixty times higher than in Benin. That is also why the average life expectancy in this country is just over 60 years,” the dean pointed out.

Also Read:  KAMORO RIVER - Illicit foreign gold miners arrested

Doctors from Ostrava believe that long-term efforts will bring results in this poor African country as well. “The way we managed to do it in previous decades in other African countries,” hopes the Hungarian.

In addition to him, the head of the Surgical Clinic of the Ostrava University Hospital and the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Ostrava, Lubomír Martínek, and the head of the Gynecology and Obstetrics Clinic of the Ostrava University Hospital and the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Ostrava, Ondřej Šimetka, will also participate in the Benin mission.

Future dentists began to be educated in Ostrava

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Murder of a child at a train station: Police nab a suspect
Murder of a child at a train station: Police nab a suspect
Posted on
Olaf Scholz may be forced to leave
Olaf Scholz may be forced to leave
Posted on
Fernando Medina carries out a special operation to reduce debt below 100%
Fernando Medina carries out a special operation to reduce debt below 100%
Posted on
iPhones no longer start after iOS update: this is what goes wrong and how to solve it
iPhones no longer start after iOS update: this is what goes wrong and how to solve it
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News