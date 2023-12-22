Doctors prescribed Ozempic to patient with eating disorders

#Doctors #prescribed #Ozempic #patient #eating #disorders

A doctor in Hudiksvall who prescribed Semaglutide, which is also marketed under the name Ozempic, to one of his patients has been reported to the Care Inspectorate (IVO). Earlier this year, the Swedish Medicines Agency issued a demand on Sweden’s doctors to stop prescribing Ozempic for weight loss. This is because the medicine is intended for diabetics who have run out of it. Read more about it here.

The drug has also become popular among celebrities who want to lose weight. Among others, Elon Musk, Amy Schumer and Swedish Paow have talked about it openly in the media. Several celebrities are also accused of having taken the drug, including Oprah. Semaglutide, that is Ozempic, since it became a popular weight loss preparation, has become a scarce commodity.

Given several diabetes diagnoses “without factual basis”

The IVO-registered doctor is said to have made six diabetes diagnoses “without factual basis”, according to information from the Siren news agency which News24 took part in. These patients were immediately put on Semaglutide, even though it is not a first-line treatment for diabetes. Now the doctor is considered a patient safety hazard.

Previously, the doctor had prescribed Semglutide to a patient who neither suffered from obesity nor diabetes but had a history of eating disorders.