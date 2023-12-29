Doctors recommend ‘cold weather’ how to take care of ‘skin’ so it doesn’t become dry, cracked, flaky.

#Doctors #recommend #cold #weather #care #skin #doesnt #dry #cracked #flaky

When the temperature starts to change, the air starts to get cold. preparation for skin care During cold weather, this is important. Dr. Sirirak Kanchanateeraphong Pediatrician specializing in allergies and immunology Children’s Health Center Nawawet Hospital Explained the causes of dry skin, cracked skin, and flaky skin. How to care for your skin during cold weather In order to be able to observe the health of your own skin correctly

• Skin care Divided by skin type:

skin health care Should be divided according to skin type, including dry skin, oily skin, combination skin, and sensitive skin, each type skin Found different problems

• What are the causes of dry, cracked, and flaky skin?

Causes and internal factors

1. Genetics: It is from certain diseases that cause dry, easily cracked skin problems due to genetics, such as allergic rashes. which can occur from birth and psoriasis It usually occurs after adolescence.

2. Hormones: Changes in the amount of hormones and physical conditions such as pregnancy, menopause.

3. Age: The older you get. The body will produce fat in skin decreased, making the skin’s protective layer much weaker It is easier to lose water from the skin more and more.

4. Type of food: Behavior of choosing to eat only certain types. or groups that are allergic to certain foods and cannot eat them This causes the body to not receive important substances that help nourish the skin, especially protein, vitamins, and zinc. Which makes the skin even more dry than normal.

5. Weak skin layer: decreased water in the skin until the skin lacks moisture As a result, the skin peels and becomes flaky easily.

Causes and external factors

1. Cleansing the skin too often: increases the chance of cleansing the necessary fat beneath the layer. skin going out too much makes the skin weak Loss moisture more easily

2. Using products that are not suitable for your skin type: for example, they are not sufficient to remove surface fat or oil and blockages in oily skin. Does not increase the moisture of the skin. Does not solve the problem of water loss under the surface of dry skin. causing the skin to not be fully restored

3. Weather: Changes in weather, changes in seasons – Dry skin occurs more often in the winter. or the summer sun In addition to being a catalyst for premature aging. It also makes the skin lose moisture easily. and makes the skin more dry.

4. Use of medicines: Treatment of certain diseases such as radiation, dialysis, drugs or chemicals. used in treatment It is one of the reasons why the skin loses more water than normal. Including dryness and streaks. Dryness or redness is also easier than normal.

The causes of chapped lips and dry mouth have more factors than dry, cracked skin.

1. Licking the lips Some people lick their lips out of habit. Or accidentally lick when your mouth is dry. which makes the mouth even more dry than before Because saliva will draw moisture away from the lips. and makes the mouth more dry

2. Drinking less water Will cause dehydration. The body is not getting enough water. To maintain the body’s moisture In addition to dry mouth, which is the easiest to notice. There are also symptoms of dry eyes, sunken eyes, rapid pulse, fatigue, dizziness, and little urine output. Fainting can also follow.

3. Malnutrition Symptoms similar to dehydration, namely dry mouth, but lack of nutrients such as

Vitamins cause dry eyes. Can’t see clearly at night Sores at the corners of the lips, internal burns, bad breath, joint pain, muscle pain. Until it causes symptoms of brittle bones and tooth decay as well.

Mineral salts cause the skin to become dryer than normal, causing flaking, wounds, wounds to heal slowly, and scars easily. Fragile peeling nails, easy hair loss, thinning hair, and peeling bottoms can also occur.

4. Using certain products This may contain ingredients that cause lip irritation, such as lip balm, lipstick, toothpaste, mouthwash, or sunscreen.

5. Chronic diseases such as allergies or chronic skin conditions such as dermatitis. Bush disease or autoimmune disease It can result in dry, cracked or irritated lips.

How to take care of your health and skin health? What can you do?

Choose skin cleansing products that are gentle on the skin. Both facial and body skin have a pH balance that is suitable for the skin.

Choose skin care products that are suitable for your skin type. and moisturizes the skin for a longer time Especially for people who have to stay with the air conditioner for a long time, use it regularly. It’s like adding protection from the sun, wind, or cold and dry weather.

You should drink enough clean water for your body, about 6-8 glasses per day, to keep your skin moisturized from within the body.

Eat nutritious food from all 5 food groups, especially fruits and vegetables. that will help nourish and add moisture to the skin

Choose to add nutritional supplements that have benefits. To be able to help add moisture to the skin. and enhance good health of the body

For those who have problems Regarding allergies to certain foods Can be supplemented with other food replacement groups So that the missing parts can be appropriately replaced.

Use an air purifier In addition to helping clean the air with the HEPA filter system, there is also a humidity balancing system. To adjust to the dry weather and cold weather Let there be more humidity as well.

Prohibitions…

Avoid taking hot or hot showers as this can make your skin dry and dehydrated. Especially during the already very dry weather.

Avoid unnecessary exposure to sunlight, especially exposure without any protection, including equipment and skin application.

You should not lick, purse or bite your lips. Because the more moisture you lose and the more dry your lips will be. You also shouldn’t pull or peel it if your mouth is already dry, cracked, and flaky. Because it will cause your lips to peel and your skin to become even more dry and cracked.

Avoid products or items that may cause irritation, such as skin care products that contain irritants or perfumes. (If it is a product that is being used for the first time You should try it on your stomach, wrist, arm, or non-sensitive skin first.)

Who needs to be careful? or special care

No matter who and when Everyone has skin problems, whether on the face, body, or skin in various areas that can always bother us. But…in newborns

Young children with sensitive skin Sensitive

People who already have skin health problems

People at risk must be exposed to sunlight or cold, dry weather on a regular basis.

People with chronic diseases

Including elderly people…may frequently encounter problems. more severe that need to be watched out and take special care

