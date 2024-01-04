Doctors reject the reform in the DNU that prevents them from prescribing medications by brand

#Doctors #reject #reform #DNU #prevents #prescribing #medications #brand

With the changes in the DNU, “there is no guarantee that the patient will receive a product that meets the quality of the therapeutic action,” the president of the National Academy of Medicine, Dr. Jorge Mazzei, told Infobae (Getty).

The National Academy of Medicine (ANM) and 48 medical entities harshly questioned the changes in the prescription of medications established by the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) 70/2023 published on December 20.

In a statement from the ANM, the doctors warned that the prohibition of including in prescriptions the suggestion of commercial brands of medicines together with the generic name “harms patients” and “limits the responsibility of the doctor.”

In the section dedicated to health, the DNU modifies article 2 of Law No. 25,649 on the Use of medicines by their generic name and indicates that “every prescription or medical prescription must be made in a mandatory manner expressing exclusively the generic name of the medicine or international non-proprietary name indicated, followed by pharmaceutical form and dose/unit, with details of the degree of concentration.”

One of the axes of the discussion is that in Argentina bioequivalence and bioavailability studies are not required for the majority of generic pharmaceutical products and, therefore, the same level of efficacy and safety cannot be guaranteed in a generic drug as in the original medication. that the doctor recommends, this is especially sensitive in the cases of oncology patients, for example.

Consulted by Infobae, Dr. Juan Antonio Mazzei, president of the ANM, pointed out that “in Argentina it is not mandatory for most generic medications to present bioavailability and bioequivalence tests. If the doctor is prevented from suggesting the medication, there is no guarantee that the patient will receive a product that meets the quality of the therapeutic action.”

In a statement, the ANM stressed that the changes to the DNU “transfer the primary responsibility to whoever dispenses the medication, displacing the treating doctor in said task and modifying his professional responsibility.”

“The situation created by this modification can have negative consequences on the health of the population,” said the AMN in the statement supported by 48 prestigious medical entities. Among them are the Argentine Association of Clinical Oncology, the Argentine Society of Cardiology, the Argentine Cardiological Federation, the Argentine College of Cardiology, the Argentine Society of Infectology, the Argentine Society of Hematology, the Argentine Society of Urology, the Argentine Society of Mastology. , the Argentine Society of Dermatology, the Argentine College of Interventional Cardioangiologists, the Argentine Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, the Argentine Society of Child and Adolescent Gynecology, the Argentine Society of Emergency and Emergency Pathologies, the Argentine Society of Pediatric Neurosurgery, and others .

The doctors asked that the Executive Branch and the Legislative Branch review this change “based on technical and scientific evidence, bioequivalence and bioavailability, to ensure that the freedom that the doctor has when prescribing medications at his discretion continues to be exercised.”

With the current regulations prior to the DNU, both the generic name of the medication and the health professional’s suggestion with the specific drug were included in the prescription of the medical prescription.

Faced with this change, the National Academy of Medicine issued a harsh statement in which it warned: “In Argentina there are no tests of bioequivalence and bioavailability in the vast majority of pharmaceutical products. These tests are the guarantee that a pharmaceutical product with the same active ingredient retains its potential through its different forms on the market and can be interchangeable.”

The National Academy of Medicine (ANM) and 48 medical entities expressed their disagreement with DNU 70/2023, which prohibits doctors from suggesting commercial brands in prescriptions (Getty)

Mazzei clarified a point that usually causes confusion: “When talking about generic medicines in Law No. 25,649 in force since 2002, we talk about the prescription by generic name, which is the international non-proprietary name, that is, the drug (or active ingredient). . But, strictly speaking, generic medications are those supported by tests that show that they have the same potency and effectiveness as the original product and that in Argentina does not happen in most cases.”

The pulmonologist stated that, since 2002, “there were laboratories (generic manufacturers) that did tests, but not all.”

Regarding the responsibility towards the patient and the effects of the medications, the ANM stressed that the decree of necessity and urgency by eliminating the commercial name suggested by the doctor, “transfers the primary responsibility to whoever dispenses the medication, displacing the treating doctor in said task and modifying their professional responsibility.”

The president of ANM considered that doctors should retain the power to suggest medications in the prescription and that, secondly, in the future a generic law should be debated and established “in which all products must present tests of bioavailability and bioequivalence, since the ANMAT today only requires it for 68 generic products of those available, in a market with thousands of pharmaceutical products.”

Medical societies questioned changes in drug prescription

The most prominent cardiological societies in the country also questioned the DNU

Infobae consulted the highest officials of some of the medical entities that supported the statement of the National Academy of Medicine and who questioned the changes in the prescription of medications.

“I do not agree with the prohibition of suggesting a commercial name in the prescription because in Argentina we do not have true generics but copies of medications, with some exceptions,” Dr. Ana Salvati, president of the Argentine Cardiological Foundation (FCA), told Infobae. ).

Doctors’ concern is especially high in the treatment of long-term diseases or in cases such as cancer and heart conditions, where the effectiveness and safety of medications are critical (EFE)

“The ANMAT does not require bioequivalence and bioavailability tests, which are what can guarantee that the biological response of the generic drug is the same as that of the original drug,” commented Salvati. By not doing these tests, the copies may contain the same amount of active ingredient required, but with less biological effect on the patient or with a greater number of adverse effects.”

For his part, Dr. Diego Kaen, president of the Argentine Association of Clinical Oncology (AAOC), stressed to Infobae that there was already a law on generic medicines. “We agree that there are generic medications because it could improve costs and patient accessibility to cancer treatment. But there must be bioavailability studies to ensure the quality of each product and its effectiveness. We also think it is important that the health professional can prescribe by brand of medicine.”

From the board of directors of the Argentine Diabetes Society, Dr. Carolina Gómez Martin told Infobae that article 2 of the DNU promoted by the Government of Javier Milei “will restrict the prescription only to the generic name of the medication.”

“This change that is being made does not take into account that the majority of products approved by the National Administration of Medicines, Foods and Medical Technology (ANMAT) are not subjected to bioequivalence and bioavailability tests compared to the reference brand. The difference between copies and generics, in terms of quality and reliability, represents a critical factor in medical decision-making,” said the expert from the Argentine Diabetes Society.

In the case of chronic diseases such as diabetes, the reliability and effectiveness of medications are essential. “Our concern lies in ensuring that any legal modification maintains high standards of quality and therapeutic equivalence between treatments,” Gómez Martin clarified.

For his part, the Director of the Center for Argentine Pharmaceutical Professionals (Ceprofar), Rubén Sajem, expressed his agreement with the changes to the DNU and told Infobae that “the pharmacist has the responsibility of informing the patient about all the available brands and their respective prices, allowing you to make an informed decision about your purchase.”

“Bioavailability and bioequivalence studies require certain complexity; they are not done for all medications. In Argentina there are 17,000 different pharmaceutical products and not all of them have the bioavailability and bioequivalence studied,” Sajem noted.