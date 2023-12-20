DOCTORS SANS FRONTIERS – Upsurge in serious illnesses in Africa

Doctor Christos Christou, international president of Médecins Sans Frontières

No going back. Climate change is causing serious health problems globally, especially in vulnerable countries such as much of Africa. The organization Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) reports worrying realities in the case of several African countries. Infectious diseases are increasing, such as malaria and dengue fever, cholera and also childhood illnesses such as those due to malnutrition and others linked to extreme climatic phenomena. “As members of a medical and humanitarian organization working in some of the most climate-vulnerable regions of the world, MSF teams treat patients who are bearing the brunt of the health consequences of the climate emergency. This crisis hits the most vulnerable people hardest. We know it, because we see it in our waiting rooms,” declared Doctor Christos Christou, international president of MSF, during COP 28 which took place in Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

Since COP 27, MSF has responded to widespread flooding in South Sudan and Kenya, severe cyclones in Myanmar and Madagascar, and unrelenting heat and drought that have driven millions of people to the brink. famine in the Horn of Africa. They also responded to cholera outbreaks in several countries and alarming rates of dengue fever in the Americas.

The recommendations

This president reiterates that African countries are bearing the brunt of the actions of the most polluting countries in the world. People are paying with their health and their lives for a problem they did not create. During this global assessment, during COP 28, it is clear that the measures taken so far have not been able to meet current needs, not to mention the growing challenges to come. “Global political leaders have failed to meet their commitments to reduce emissions and failed to deliver on their promises to help the hardest-hit countries adapt. This must change. These communities need action that meets the climate emergency. They need real commitment to take the urgent, essential and overdue actions needed to significantly reduce emissions. They need concrete financial and technical support to adapt to and cope with the consequences,” continued the president of MSF. Now there is an increasing need to put health at the forefront of climate policies, negotiations and actions.

Miora Raharisolo