Doctors warn negative COVID-19 test results, don’t be complacent after finding an outbreak in Thailand the first week after the new year. Pneumonia surges to 144, highest in 5 months

Date: 9 January 2024 Assoc. Prof. Dr. Teera Worathanarat, Lecturer, Faculty of Medicine Chulalongkorn University Posted via Facebook Thira Woratanarat stated the message:

…Analysis of the outbreak in Thailand…first week after New Year 2024…

Weekly figures reported 30 December 2023 – 6 January 2024.

The number of hospitalized patients was 664, 11.8% higher than the previous week.

4 deaths

144 pneumonia cases, 20% more than the previous week, considered the highest in 5 months and over 100 for 4 consecutive weeks.

89 people were intubated, 20.3% higher than the previous week, also the highest level in 5 months and continuing to increase for the 5th week in a row.

…It is estimated that there will be at least 4,743-6,588 new infections each day…

The current global outbreak is mainly caused by the JN.1 strain (that is, strain BA.2.86.1.1).

The current situation is not good because we can clearly see that there are many infected and sick people around us, at work, at school, at meetings, and so on.

If you feel sick You should get tested for COVID-19 even if the first day you get a negative result. Don’t be complacent. Get tested until the 4th-5th day after symptoms start. Because the virus will peak during that time.

Importantly, the ATK test should be performed both in the nasal cavity and in the back of the throat wall. It will increase the chance of detection.

It is estimated that in Thailand we have a high chance of being infected and sick during the first 4-6 weeks of this year.

Because of the behavior of people who are sick but don’t go get checked. and the sensitivity of the test that varies with the time it takes for the virus to rise to its peak. It is estimated that the actual number of infections per day may be more than double the above estimate.

Paying attention to your health is important…you should protect yourself regularly.

wearing a mask and avoid close contact with people who are sick especially coughing or sneezing It will greatly reduce the risk.

