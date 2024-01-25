DOCUMENTARY FILM – Felana Rajaonarivelo in competition at the Cotonou Festival

Felana Rajaonarivelo will present her documentary film “Stand Up!” at the Cotonou Festival, which will take place from February 20 to 24.

The documentary film entitled “Stand Up!” by Felana Rajaonarivelo is selected to compete among seventeen other films during the International Women’s Film Festival (FIFF) in Cotonou.

Passionate photographer and videographer, Felana Carol Rajaonarivelo is preparing to proudly represent Madagascar during the third edition of the FIFF in Cotonou which will be held from February 20 to 24 in Benin. His documentary, entitled “Debout!”, will compete against seventeen other documentary productions competing for the festival’s prestigious Amazone d’Or, coming from thirteen different countries, such as Rwanda, Ivory Coast, France, Benin, Gabon, Togo, Egypt, and many others.

Rajaonarivelo’s film, carefully selected by the jury composed of eminent personalities such as Arcade Assogba, Minou Chrys-Tayl, Ibee Ndaw and Nathalie Hounvo Yekpe, offers a profound look at the daily lives, history and efforts of four women courageous and dynamic Malagasy women, namely Lahatra Nomenjanahary, Marie Claire, Nourina and Fela Razafinjato, members of the Association of Disabled Women of Madagascar.

These women, despite their hand and foot disabilities, embody resilience and inspiration. “Very happy to be part of the official selection of the Cotonou International Women’s Film Festival and to represent Madagascar with our documentary film ‘Debout!’ » announces Felana Rajaonarivelo. “This documentary and the accompanying photo exhibition reflect my vision of kindness towards ourselves and those around us. The winner will receive the prestigious Amazone d’Or prize,” she emphasizes with passion.

Feminist artist

FIFF Cotonou stands out as the first Beninese film festival entirely dedicated to women, highlighting the remarkable work of female filmmakers. “Standing!” has already caused a sensation when it was officially released in 2022, screened at the Canal Olympia in Africa. In 2023, the 19-minute documentary also won over American audiences, screened in three separate locations, including the Harkin Institute in Washington DC, during the Mandela Washington Fellowship, and at the Varsity Cinema.

Felana Rajaonarivelo, a passionate photographer and talented filmmaker, is not only an inspiring artist, she is also the founder of an audiovisual and events production agency established in 2012. Starting her journey in 2007 with a passion for photography, she quickly branched out into videography. Despite her many years of experience, she remains a feminist artist eager to learn, always in search of innovation and creativity. Felana Carol Rajaonarivelo’s participation at the FIFF in Cotonou is a testimony to her exceptional commitment to cinema and its crucial role in promoting women’s voices through visual art.

Nicole Rafalimananjara