Does Bryan Reyna leave Alianza Lima to sign for Talleres? President of the Argentine club declared

#Bryan #Reyna #leave #Alianza #Lima #sign #Talleres #President #Argentine #club #declared

The name of Bryan Reyna was raised as a possibility in Talleres de Córdoba, so the president of the Argentine club broke his silence.

Bryan Reyna was suggested as a possible signing for Talleres de Córdoba. | Luis Jiménez – Libero

In the last few hours, the name of Bryan Reyna has sounded loudly in the surroundings of Córdoba Workshops. As is known, the blue and white attacker expressed his desire to migrate abroad, so this rumor forced the boss of the Argentine club to speak out.

After a talk that journalist Jean Pierre Maraví had in El Comercio with Andres Fassi, the truth about this supposed interest of the Argentines in the 25-year-old footballer was revealed. The president did not remain silent in the face of the consultation and was clear about this news that arises in the transfer market.

The president of the “T” made it clear that there is no interest in Bryan Reyna, even though they are aware of his football qualities. However, since there is no place in the first team, the incorporation of the Peruvian is complicated.

“It is not true that there is interest in him. He is a good player, but we are already without a place”declared the president of Talleres to El Comercio.

In this way, the possibility of Bryan Reyna migrating to Argentina to play with Talleres de Córdoba is practically ruled out. However, the player’s entourage still wants to see options for the footballer’s departure, who wants to continue his career outside of Peru.

President of Talleres spoke about the possible signing of Bryan Reyna.

When does Bryan Reyna’s contract end?

Bryan Reyna’s contract with Alianza Lima ends in December 2025. The blue and white footballer is still linked to the ‘intimates’, but a club can pay the exit clause.

Join the Líbero WhatsApp channel