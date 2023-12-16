Does cat ownership increase the risk of schizophrenia?

While the positive aspects of owning a cat in terms of mental health have been emphasized for years, Australian researchers made the opposite suggestions by analyzing 17 studies published in 11 countries, including the USA and the UK, over the last 44 years. “We found an association between cat ownership and increased odds of developing schizophrenia-related disorders,” said psychiatrist John McGrath of the Queensland Center for Mental Health Research and colleagues. While McGrath and his team could not provide clear data on the origin of the link between increased risk of schizophrenia and cat ownership, it was stated that a more comprehensive study was required.

The claim is not the first

The claim that owning a cat may carry the risk of schizophrenia was first brought to the agenda in a study in 1995, and was based on a parasite called “Toxoplasma gondii” seen in these cats. This parasite is known to be a mostly harmless parasite that can be transmitted through undercooked meat or contaminated water. But research so far has shown mixed results. In another study conducted with people with and without mental disorders, it was suggested that there was a connection between people with certain psychological disorders and cat bites, and it was emphasized that other pathogens such as Pasteurella multocida may be responsible for this relationship.

