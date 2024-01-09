Does Corona cause diabetes? Increase in cases observed

#Corona #diabetes #Increase #cases #observed

A sinister suspicion arises. Is there possibly a connection between corona infections and an increase in type 1 diabetes during the pandemic? At least that is what the results of several scientific studies suggest. But what is type 1 diabetes, what symptoms occur and how do researchers explain the increase in the chronic metabolic disease in the last two years, especially among children?

What is Type 1 Diabetes?

Diabetes mellitus is a subtype of diabetes and, according to the Federal Ministry of Health, describes various metabolic diseases. In popular parlance, diabetes mellitus can be translated as diabetes. Patients generally have an insulin deficiency and/or a reduced insulin effect.

According to the ministry, the main forms of diabetes mellitus include type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The latter is much more common. In Germany, around 7.2 percent of 18 to 79 year olds are known to have diabetes mellitus. Of these, around 90 to 95 percent have type 2 diabetes – according to the German Diabetes Aid, that’s around six million people. Resistance to the hormone usually develops due to years of overproduction of insulin.

Type 1 diabetes, on the other hand, is caused by an absolute failure of the insulin-producing cells of the pancreas. Those affected therefore have to take additional insulin from outside in order to stabilize their sugar levels. According to the Federal Ministry of Health, the disease is caused by an absolute deficiency of the hormone and is therefore also called insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that occurs when the immune system attacks the insulin-producing beta cells of the pancreas for reasons that are still unclear. There is currently no cure for type 1 diabetes and those affected must therefore inject insulin for the rest of their lives. This type of diabetes is often diagnosed in childhood or adolescence. According to the German Diabetes Aid, there are around 341,000 cases of the disease in Germany.

Corona and diabetes: What symptoms occur?

The most typical symptoms of the chronic metabolic disease type 1 diabetes include constant fatigue, severe thirst attacks and noticeable weight loss. Symptoms that indicate type 1 diabetes, unlike type 2 diabetes, are not usually associated with poor diet and lack of exercise because it is an autoimmune disease.

The disease usually hits the affected children out of the blue, which means a considerable change in life for them and their families. According to several scientific studies, the number of affected children increased significantly during the pandemic.

Corona and type 1 diabetes: Studies suggest a connection

In the first year of the pandemic, according to a study by the TU Dresden and the Helmholtz Center Munich, which appeared in the medical journal Jama Network Open was published, 14 percent more children were diagnosed with type 1 diabetes than before the pandemic, and in the second year it was even 27 percent. To do this, the authors evaluated data from more than 30,000 adolescents.

“We are cautious in interpreting our results, but the virus could either promote the development of autoimmunity underlying type 1 diabetes, or amplify pre-existing autoimmunity and thus accelerate the destruction of insulin-producing beta cells,” explained Ezio Bonifacio from TU Dresden.

Also the German Diabetes Society (DDG) counted 238 cases of so-called diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) among children in Germany during the first lockdown in spring, which represents a doubling of the number compared to the previous year. “In particular, the number of cases among the youngest children, i.e. preschool children, with severe DKA has increased,” warns the DDG.

COVID-19 and diabetes: Is it the virus itself or do stress factors play a role?

However, it is not yet scientifically clear whether the corona virus itself is responsible for the increase in type 1 diabetes or whether the psychological consequences of fear and isolation are the reason for the numbers.

In a German article in the specialist magazine Diabetes Care it says: “A large number of studies point to the role of psychological stress factors in the development of type 1 diabetes.” Speak loudly for a direct connection Spiegel On the other hand, there are indications that the Covid pathogen could influence sugar metabolism. The virus could have invaded via the cells that produce insulin and have ACE2 receptors. However, these considerations are so far speculative.

Expert: Pandemic could leave a legacy of chronic illness

Regardless of whether there is a direct or indirect connection between corona infections and an increase in cases of type 1 diabetes and other chronic diseases, the personal consequences for those affected and the health systems are enormous.

“When this whole pandemic subsides, we will be left with the legacy of this pandemic – a legacy of chronic disease,” explained researcher Ziyad Al-Aly, who is responsible for the Veterans Affairs Healthcare System works, in an article in the renowned magazine Nature.

By the way: Researchers also found a connection between Corona and a higher risk of developing cardiovascular diseases or suffering a heart attack.