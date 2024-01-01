Does having covid increase the risk of suffering from Alzheimer’s?

#covid #increase #risk #suffering #Alzheimers

The possible link between Covid and Alzheimer’s disease is not surprising, given that there is extensive scientific evidence that microbial diseases can increase the risk of neurodegeneration. In fact, proof of this is the high number of people who have experienced persistent neurological symptoms after suffering from the infection, such as difficulty thinking and concentrating – known as brain fog – fatigue, dizziness, headaches, among others.

In a 2022 study of more than six million people over age 65, led by Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, researchers found a 50% to 80% increased risk of Alzheimer’s in the year after infection with the virus. covid, with the highest risk in women over 85 years of age.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia. It is currently the seventh leading cause of death among all pathologies and one of the main causes of disability and dependency among older people worldwide. It is defined as a slowly progressive neurodegenerative disease, and age is one of its key factors. One of the main causes that contribute to the development of the disease is the accumulation of the peptide known as amyloid beta (Aβ), since it plays a role in the inflammation observed in the disease. Inflammation is also the key process in the development of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Starting from this connection, and age as a risk factor for both conditions, a group of researchers began to study what happened in the brains of older monkeys – which also develop deposits of beta-amyloid protein – when they were infected with SARS. – CoV-2. The results did surprise them: “we observed a substantial increase in the spike protein in the brain whenever amyloid plaques were present,” the authors noted in the study, recently published in the Journal of Neurochemistry.

Both covid and plaques can increase neuroinflammation when they exist separately, but together, “they act synergistically, exacerbating neuroinflammatory events, such as disruption of the blood-brain barrier, and increasing the permeability of blood vessels already weakened by the presence of amyloid, which allows more toxins and viral proteins to reach different parts of the brain,” they highlighted. “What worries us most and seems to be overlooked by many, including neurologists, is the fact that a specific region of the brain, called the entorhinal cortex – which governs functions such as memory and orientation – is exceptionally vulnerable both in Alzheimer’s as in covid infection.

Taking these results into account, the scientists drew a worrying conclusion: “I think we are going to see, in a few decades, an epidemic of people with early dementia, especially those who had covid several times.”