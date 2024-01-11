Does Iohannis have any chance of leading the European Council? Ciolacu: “Romania has a real chance, not the president”

#Iohannis #chance #leading #European #Council #Ciolacu #Romania #real #chance #president

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu says that he discussed with President Klaus Iohannis about the position of President of the European Council and claims that “it is a real chance for Romania”, and the head of state could take over this position in May. We remind you that the scenario of Iohannis becoming head of the European Council, circulated for a long time in party circles, was put back on the table these days.

Klaus Iohannis and Marcel Ciolacu Photo: Presidential Administration

Asked, on Thursday, by journalists, if Iohannis has any chance to lead the European Council, Marcel Ciolacu claimed that, in fact, Romania’s “real chance” is:

“My opinion is that Romania has a real chance, not President Klaus Iohannis for the European Council, and we really have a very good corridor.

It really is a serious topic and for Romania it would mean an extraordinary amount to have the president of the EU Council regardless of which party. It is about Romania”.

Iohannis could take over the position of president of the European Council in May, and then he should also resign from his position.

“If it is negotiated for President Iohannis to take over the presidency from May, it will be negotiated to take over in the next mandate from October,” said Ciolacu.

The discussion about Iohannis taking over the position of president of the European Council reached the public space after it was held in the first meeting of the Coalition this year. According to HotNews.ro sources, the social democrats were the ones who raised the issue of a possible appointment of President Klaus Iohannis at the head of the European Council in June.

Hence, the consequences: the head of state would have to resign, and the Cotroceni chair would return, until the expiration of the presidential mandate, to the president of the Senate, Nicolae Ciucă. From this position of interim president, he would benefit from greater visibility and notoriety, which he needs in the perspective of a presidential candidacy that the liberals are considering, for the moment, for their party leader.

The new president of the European Council will be elected at the end of June, when the council meets. Even if the current head, Charles Michel, has announced that he will resign to participate in the European Parliament, most likely the question of an interim president will not arise, as the European leaders opt for the election of a president for the coming years. In this context, the scenario with Viktor Orban, circulated by the mass media, does not stand up.

According to the procedure, the president of the European Council is elected by a qualified majority (15 votes out of 27) of the members of the European Council for a 2.5-year mandate, which can be renewed only once.

After the June 9 elections, the parliamentary groups will share their four major functions at the level of the European administration. It is about the head of the European Parliament, the European Council, the European Commission and the position of the European High Representative.

It should also be mentioned that the president Klaus Iohannis will participate in the PPE meeting scheduled for the beginning of March and will also give a speech in the European Parliament, being strongly supported by the current president of the EP, Roberta Metsola, according to the political sources cited by HotNews.ro.