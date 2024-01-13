Does my cat have a cold: causes, symptoms and more

#cat #cold #symptoms

Your kitty is suddenly sneezing more than usual, seems weak and her eyes are watering? Then it could be that yours Cats one A cold captured. But don’t worry, with the right knowledge and a little care, your four-legged friend will quickly get back on his feet.

Anna Chiara is a proud cat mom herself.

Photo: private

Our author Anna Chiara has lived with her cat Anouk for 13 years. She shares her experiences in numerous advice articles. They have tested all the tips and tricks you read here for you.

Causes: How do cats catch a cold?

Contrary to many assumptions, a cold does not come from hypothermia per se, but is caused by it Fours or bacteria caused. Cold drafts, sudden drops in temperature or damp weather can promote the development of a cold, as the house tiger’s immune system is put under a lot of strain. This makes it easier for pathogens to infect the cat.

Outdoor cats in particular tend to catch colds in the autumn and winter months as they roam around outside in wind and weather. In addition, in particular Kittens are not yet able to properly assess themselves and tend to overestimate themselves.

Did you know that? Cats with colds infect each other can? For example, by eating from the same bowl or using the same litter box.

Colds in cats: common symptoms

If the cat has a cold, it shows signs similar to those of us humans. This includes:

Cough

hoarseness

Runny nose

Sneeze

Watery eyes

Fever

Loss of appetite

Heavy breathing

Increased fatigue

Pay particular attention to whether your cat’s breathing changes and becomes noticeable through noises.

When the cat has a cold, the eyes usually water a lot. Photo: raul – stock.adobe.com

Do I need to go to the vet if my cat has a cold?

If the mentioned Symptoms last for a few days, you should see a veterinarian. There is also fever and yellowish discharge from the nose and eyesthere could be a more serious illness or inflammation.

Colds in cats and their possible consequences

An untreated cold can get worse and worse more serious problems such as pneumonia lead. So keep an eye on your furry darling and pay attention to your cat’s health. If she is very weak, not eating, or breathing heavily, seek advice from a veterinary practice.

Attention, risk of confusion: distinguish between colds in cats

The symptoms of a cold in cats are very non-specific, which is why owners quickly panic and suspect the illness is worse. In order to make a correct diagnosis, you should definitely have your animal examined by a veterinarian. At Respiratory problems can include the following diseases.

Bordetella bronchiseptica

According to the pet food brand love good The most common cause of a cold in cats is the Bordetella bronchiseptica bacteria. She affect the respiratory tract and lodge in the nose and throat.

Streptococci

The so-called streptococcal bacteria can also cause one Respiratory tract infection entail. When an illness occurs, purulent inflammation of the cervical lymph nodes, which in the worst case can develop into an abscess. Veterinary treatment is therefore urgently required.

Feline asthma or allergies

The disease manifests itself through one severe cough that lasts unusually long Allergies or feline asthma could also be behind it. In this case, too, the expertise of a veterinarian is required.

Follow wmn.de on social media

Do you like our topics? Then follow wmn.de on Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, X and TikTok

Cat flu

What sounds harmless can be fatal – in specialist circles the disease is also known as cat rhinitis or cat pneumonia and means one infectious and contagious disease of the mucous membranes and respiratory tract. It is triggered by different viruses such as calici or herpes viruses or bacteria such as Bordetella or chlamydia. It comes to complex symptomswhich requires rapid diagnosis and timely treatment.

fungal infections

In rare cases, a fungal infection can also be behind the cold symptoms. He grows in the upper respiratory tract the cat and sits there stuck in the mucous membranes. There are growths that can sometimes lead to pain and inflammation. An unpleasant procedure for the furry friend!

Therapeutic measures and treatment

Often helps with a mild cold in cats Rest, warmth and good hydration. Your kitty should drink enough water and have a warm, sheltered place to sleep where she can rest. As a little goodie, you can offer her a hot water bottle that she can snuggle up to. A cat drinking fountain helps to encourage them to drink. In addition, the house cat will definitely be happy about an extra portion Love and attention. You should avoid extensive playing and running around until your cat is fit again.

Prevention of colds in cats

The best way to prevent cats from getting a cold is with a strong immune system to build. The best way to do this is to click on one healthy, balanced diet take care of your cat regularly examine and vaccinate leaves and on one species-appropriate, stress-free environment pay attention.