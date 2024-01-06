does not spare awards and entrusted an important task

#spare #awards #entrusted #important #task

In the last couple of months alone, A. Kadyrov has received 9 state and religious orders. After he beat Nikita Zhuravelis, who was arrested for burning a Koran, in the detention center of the capital Grozny, the teenager’s father gave the teenager the title of Hero of Chechnya.

Then A. Kadyrov was awarded the Order “For Merit to the Uma” (“Uma” from the Islamic point of view – the community of believers, the Muslim world. – Ed.), the three highest orders of the republics of Tatarstan, Karachay-Cherkessia and Kabardino-Balkaria, and “Daimekhkan Siy” – the order of the name means “Pride of the Nation” in Chechen.

Together with A. Kadyrov, his brothers – 18-year-old Akhmat and 17-year-old Eli – received the highest award of the Chechen parliament.

As the Speaker of the Chechen Parliament Magomed Daudov stated, the sons of the head of the republic are worthy of the title of “Pride of the Nation” for the fact that “from early childhood they study religious canons, are hafiz of the Holy Koran (learn the Holy Scriptures by heart. – Ed.), make progress in science, sports and social activities”.

Soon, A. Kadyrov was decorated with the 1st degree Order “For Service to the Islamic Religion”, the Order “Glory of Labor of Russia” and the 1st degree medal “For Contribution to the Development of the Russian Special Forces University”.

Has a golden pistol

In Chechnya, ruled by his father with an iron hand, it is not difficult for his son to get any title, but that was not enough for R. Kadyrov – he started looking at other republics of the Russian Federation.

It is said that the authorities of Kabardino-Balkaria initially wanted to reward A. Kadyrov.

The authorities of Adygea also responded negatively to R. Kadyrov’s request to give his son the “higher, the better” order: its head, Murats Kumpilov, did not want to go down in history with Adam, fearing that he might receive ambiguous assessments from the Kremlin regarding the teenager’s award.

But the leader of Kabardino-Balkaria, Kazbek Kokov, surrendered a week later – A. Kadyrov was solemnly awarded the highest order of the republic “For significant contribution to strengthening inter-ethnic and inter-religious peace”.

The son of the head of Chechnya was accompanied by Russian Duma deputy Adam Delimchanov on his trip to receive the award. A. Kadyrov arrived at the ceremony dressed in a black beret and a military uniform with a Chechen hero’s medal. The teenager wore a golden pistol on his belt.

K. Kokov emphasized that he decided to award Adamas because of the good relations between the republics, while the younger Kadyrov is characterized by the fact that “in his purity” he follows in his father’s footsteps and continues his work.

The Order “For Merit to the Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria” was established in 1999. The law does not set requirements for candidates for the highest award, but it follows that A. Kadyrov is now entitled to a monthly payment from the budget of Kabardino-Balkaria – 25 percent. his salary received from working in the civil service.

November 5 the younger Kadyrov was appointed head of his father’s security service, KRASB, even though under Russian law minors can only work light, safe jobs and part-time jobs. Nothing is known about the teenager’s schedule and salary.

A special tribute

The day before the award ceremony in Nalchik, the capital of Kabardino-Balkaria, A. Kadyrov received two orders at once in Karachay-Cherkessia.

The first is religious – 1st degree “For Merit to Uma”. It was handed over by the mufti of the republic (Muslim religious authority, legal theoretician and scholar. – Ed.), chairman of the North Caucasus Muslim Coordination Center, Ismail Berdiyev.

A. Kadyrov arrived in the capital Cherkessk also wearing a military uniform and accompanied by A. Delimkhanov, a member of the Russian Duma.

In 1998, the initiators of the creation of the North Caucasus Muslim Coordination Center or the Association of Regional Muftias were muftis of Chechnya and Ingushetia Akhmat Kadyrov (R. Kadyrov’s father, then the future head of Chechnya, was blown up in Grozny in 2004 at the age of 53. – Ed.) and Magomed Albogachiev .

I. Berdiyev, who headed the coordination center for two decades, studied together with A. Kadyrov in Uzbekistan – at the Bukhara “Mir-I-Arab” madrasa (a Muslim secondary educational institution. – Ed.) and the Tashkent Islamic Institute. in 2008 I. Berdiyev received the highest award of Chechnya – the Order of A. Kadyrov.

According to the official wording, the Order “For Merit to the Ummah” is awarded to those who “managed to contribute to the development of Islam and the strengthening of the Muslim community.” I. Berdiyev did not specify what contribution R. Kadyrov’s son Adam made to this field.

Since 2007 dozens of politicians and officials have received this order. Among the most famous personalities awarded for “Services to Uma” are Adam’s grandfather A. Kadyrov (posthumously), the former Prosecutor General of Russia, the President’s Representative in the North Caucasus Federal District Yuriy Chiaika, the Patriarch of Moscow Kirill and the master of the Kremlin Vladimir Putin himself.

The second order, which was presented to A. Kadyrov by the head of the republic Rashidas Temrezov, is “For services to Karachay Cherkessia”. But awarding a teenager is against the law – such an order can only be awarded to those who have worked in their profession for at least 20 years, and A. Kadyrov hasn’t even finished high school yet.

Abdomen of the head of Tatarstan

The first region that honored the merits of R. Kadyrov’s son, unknown to the public, was not some republic of the North Caucasus, but Tatarstan.

The head of the republic Rustam Minikhanov himself came to Chechnya with the second most important order of Tatarstan “Duslyk” (“Friendship”) “for significant contribution to strengthening inter-ethnic and inter-religious peace and communion”. It can be obtained only if you have already been awarded the medal “For Merit to the Republic of Tatarstan”, which the younger Kadyrov does not have.

A religious scandal broke out on the eve of R. Minikhanov’s visit to Chechnya to honor A. Kadyrov. Tatarstan State Council deputy Azat Chamayev publicly expressed his indignation at awarding the title of Hero of Chechnya to A. Kadyrov after the violence against the arrested N. Žuravel.

“Example from life: the head of a subject of the Russian Federation gives his son the title of hero for beating a man. Further developing his idea, he says that he is the hero of all Muslims. What kind of legal environment are we in today?” A. Chamayev asked, without mentioning the names of Ramzan and Adam Kadyrov.

On the same day, R. Minichanovas called these deputy’s words his personal opinion, which has nothing to do with the position of the republic’s Muslims.

Immediately after that, A. Khamaev apologized “for the emotional statement” which, according to him, “could harm the relations of fraternal nations”.

Awarding A. Kadyrov with the second most important order of Tatarstan seemed like an apology to R. Minikhanov. And the society of Tatarstan accepted the honoring of the teenager very painfully: many deserving people of the republic do not have any awards at all, not to mention the Order of Friendship.

The case was refused

R. Kadyrov, who shared a video of his son beating a man in the Grozny detention center on his Telegram channel, emphasized that he was proud of Adam’s act.

N. Žuravelis, a 19-year-old resident of Volgograd, originally from Ukraine, suspected of desecrating the Koran, was arrested on May 21 this year. According to the investigators, he burned the holy book of Islam while carrying out the task of the Ukrainian security service, for which he was allegedly promised 10,000. rubles (103 euros).

The officials stated that N. Žuravelis allegedly already confessed and stated that he filmed military objects for the Ukrainian security service.

On the instructions of Alexander Bastrykin, the head of the Russian Investigative Committee, the case of N. Zhuravelis was transferred to Chechnya on the basis of “numerous appeals from the population of the Chechen Republic with a request to recognize them as victims”.

The move was supported by Russia’s justice minister, who said the decision “encourages respect for religion and the religious feelings of believers in our multi-ethnic and multi-religious country.”

A. Kadyrov was violent against N. Žuravelis on August 15. The Chechen police refused to open a criminal case because the teenager is under the age of criminal responsibility.

Nuo Korano iki ringo

R. Kadyrov has been talking about his son’s uniqueness since he was still in preschool age. The head of Chechnya said that at the age of six, the boy memorized the Koran and became the youngest hafiz in Russia.

Adam’s achievements in learning the Muslim Holy Scriptures were reported by local television.

Then the young Koran scholar was entrusted with raising the school flag. “I’m an extraordinary boy, I have sports medals, and I’m handsome, and smart, and my jacket is awesome – I can’t look away, dad, mom, I’m like that,” the six-year-old recited a short poem during the school assembly and received huge applause from R. Kadyrov, his the applause of the people of the environment and the representatives of the power structures of the crowd, who participated in the children’s festival in the native village of the Kadyrov family in Centoroy, which has now been renamed Achmat Yurt.

A. Kadyrov came to the attention of all Russian media for the first time in October 2016. Then the mixed martial arts tournament “Grand Prix Achmat” was held in Grozny, and the three sons of R. Kadyrov appeared in the ring in “exhibition fights”. All of them won their duels, and the eldest did it in 14 seconds. During the “exhibition fight”, both Adam and his brothers and their opponents did not wear any protective equipment, except for gloves.

Russian state television showed how the sons of the Chechen leader beat their underage rivals. The children’s fights drew criticism from Fyodor Yemelianenko, president of the Russian Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Union: “Children were beating each other in front of gleeful adults.”

According to MMA rules, children under the age of 12 are prohibited from competing, but the burgeoning scandal was quickly quelled.

The victories raised doubts

Another scandalous fight of A. Kadyrov took place in April 2021 during the professional boxing tournament “Time of Legends”.

When 13-year-old Adam missed six consecutive punches from Aslan Bitirov, the referee suddenly stopped the fight and for some reason began to count the knockdown of the Chechen opponent from Kabardino-Balkaria, although he stood completely still. At that time, A.Bitirov’s coach threw the towel in the ring, thus acknowledging the defeat of his student.

The boxer himself only spread his arms in surprise.

The president of the Kabardino-Balkaria Boxing Federation, Nazhmudin Berbekov, admitted after the fight that the coaches of the boy who “lost” to R. Kadyrov’s son did not decide to give up on their own. When these words were interpreted as recognition of a staged duel, N. Berbekov explained that fights are always stopped “so that the athlete does not get a serious injury”.

The state TV channel “ČGTRK Groznyj” devoted almost 8 minutes of prime time to the report about A. Kadyrov’s victory.

The Speaker of the Chechen Parliament, M. Daudov, hosted a broadcast on Instagram with R. Kadyrov, during which he stated: “They are trying to blacken the clear winner.”

After the scandalous confrontation between A.Kadyrov and A.Bitirov, journalists discovered oddities in the previous fights of the Chechen leader’s son in the same “Time of Legends” tournament. In February 2020, Adam defeated Mukisa Ukasha, an athlete from Uganda who did not actually oppose him – he took a defensive position throughout the fight with the Chechen, although in the competition in Africa, M. Ukasha had recommended himself as a mobile and aggressive fighter.

Visited the separatists

R. Kadyrov’s son, Adam, Akhmat and Eli, the main Chechen television channel “ČGTRK Groznyj” began to regularly show in its news since June of last year.

The children took part in their father’s many-hour meetings, always accompanied him on administrative trips to Chechnya, and met with Russian federal politicians and officials.

in 2022 in October, 14-year-old Adam, along with his older brothers and one of his 8 sisters, 23-year-old Chechen Minister of Culture Aišat Kadyrova, visited the separatist-controlled territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

R. Kadyrov explained that his underage sons took part in actual hostilities.

As confirmation, he posted a video of Adam, Eli, and Achmat firing assault rifles and a grenade launcher in a small trench.

A couple of days later, the ruler of Chechnya announced that each of his sons had brought a captured Ukrainian armed forces soldier from Donbass. But in fact, Adam and his brothers were not taken to the front line, but to the rear area of ​​the occupied Donetsk region – the delegation of their sister A. Kadyrova also visited there.

A month after the trip to Eastern Ukraine, the coming of age ceremony of Adam, born on November 24, took place in the Kadyrovs’ hometown Achmat Yurt. His father taught that according to the ancient Chechen custom, a 15-year-old boy is given a papacha (a tall cylindrical fur hat. – Ed.), a belt for fastening weapons and a dagger. From that moment on, the young man must impeccably adhere to the code of honor of kyonach (translated from Chechen as “honorable man”), which means “to raise a dagger to defend religion, honor and native land.”

He did not win, but he was awarded

At the end of March, 15-year-old A. Kadyrov, holding a machine gun and wearing a bulletproof vest with the “K13” emblem, appeared in footage from the scene of the killing of two men in Gudermes during a “special operation”.

Authorities then identified the dead as gunmen and said they attacked law enforcement officers, but none of the latter were injured.

Soon, Adam and his brother Akhmat received signs “For excellence in the fight against terrorism.” It is not known for what specific merits they were awarded.

And in August of this year, Adam won his laurels during the Russian Special Forces Team Championship, which was held at the private Russian Special Forces University in Gudermes, Chechnya. Although A. Kadyrov’s father’s security service “KRASB” team did not get among the prize winners in the general standings, R. Kadyrov’s son was awarded as the winner of the tactical shooting event and the youngest participant of the tournament.

“KRASB” team was awarded the biggest cash prize – 1 million. rubles (10.3 thousand euros) for the victory in the “domestic competition” and another half a million rubles (5150 euros) for the victory in the “Dvikova” nomination.

The Omsk special forces squad, which became the absolute winner of the championship, received only half a million rubles from R. Kadyrov.

Finally, at the championship, A. Kadyrov was awarded another award – the medal “For leadership qualities”. R. Kadyrov’s colleague A. Delimchanovas, who emphasized his significant contribution, did not explain how exactly the young man helped the team, which was not equal to its rivals. (“Kavkaszr.com”, LR)

A. Kadyrov has his own brand

The biography of R. Kadyrov’s youngest son is not limited to controversial sports victories.

in 2021 13-year-old Adam was appointed the head of the student self-government of the Educational Center named after his grandfather Akhmat Kadyrov. The head of Chechnya stated that “under the careful supervision of the election commission” his son was supported by an absolute majority – he received 81 percent. of votes.

A ceremonial inauguration of Adam was held in the school assembly hall.

And still 11-year-old A. Kadyrov played an episodic role in the Turkish television series “Ertugrul Resurrected”. In a few seconds in the frame, according to the former head of the Shali district administration, Turpal-Ali Ibragimov (R. Kadyrov’s cousin), the boy “showed all his abilities from the best side.”

A. Kadyrov has his own brand – he can often be seen in photos wearing caps and T-shirts with “Dustum” or “K13” written on them. All the younger Kadyrov’s friends also wear them.

But according to Chechen human rights activist Abubakar Jangulbayev, A. Kadyrov’s brand is not very popular in Chechnya outside the circle of people close to Kadyrov: “The meaning of the brand is still unknown. It is only clear that K is Kadyrov.

Ramzan’s own brand was KRA (Kadyrov Ramzan Akhmatovich – according to the Russian surname, first name and patronymic). It is interesting that of the three sons of R. Kadyrov, only Adam has a personal brand “Dustum K13”. “Dustum” has been R. Kadyrov’s military call sign since 2000. beginning.”