Does physical activity in childhood reduce the risk of early death?

More than a third of women suffer from permanent health problems after giving birth

The goal of reaching a global maternal mortality rate (MMR) of 70 deaths per 100,000 live births remains elusive. In 2020, 223 maternal deaths were reported per 100,000 live births. This number is much lower than the maternal mortality rate in 2000, which was 339 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births.

However, since 2016, maternal mortality has decreased in only two regions of the world: Central and South Asia, and Australia and New Zealand. Sub-Saharan Africa, Oceania (excluding Australia and New Zealand), East and Southeast Asia, and North Africa witnessed stagnant maternal mortality rates. During this time period, maternal mortality rates rose in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Maternal mortality

According to estimates by the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the United Nations Population Fund, the World Bank Group, and the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs – Population Division, “Trends in maternal mortality from 2000 to 2020,” the reported stagnation in maternal mortality over Globally, this is urgent: an estimated 287,000 women died from causes related to pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period in 2020 alone.

In addition to being a global tragedy, it is also an indicator of gross health inequalities between countries, and a flagrant violation of human rights, despite the significant gains that have been made in many countries in terms of improving agency, education, employment and women’s fertility desires. However, these developments have not been comprehensive – most maternal deaths remain preventable, and are largely concentrated among groups of socially and economically disadvantaged women.

Disease outbreaks, conflicts and other public health emergencies exacerbate the situation by increasing the risk of pregnancy complications, disrupting health systems, and imposing additional restrictions on maternal and perinatal health care.

The most common approach to addressing maternal mortality by the global community has been to direct investments to address the major biomedical causes of maternal death, especially during the perinatal period. Compared to biomedical causes, less attention has been paid to the underlying determinants of adverse pregnancy and birth outcomes and how to shape health systems to implement effective interventions and mitigate the adverse effects of social factors on maternal health.

Although pre-existing medical conditions (such as chronic anemia, chronic hypertension, and diabetes) are a growing concern, direct birth complications (such as postpartum hemorrhage, eclampsia, and infection) remain the leading biomedical causes of maternal death, according to a meta-analysis. WHO methodology on global causes of maternal death.

The technologies and services needed to effectively reduce maternal mortality already exist. Mortality could be significantly reduced if quality-assured maternal health services were consistently available, and if unwanted pregnancies were prevented in the first place by increasing access to modern contraceptives.

Recent study

At least 40 million women each year are likely to suffer from a long-term health problem caused by childbirth, according to a new study published this week in The Lancet Global Health (thelancet.com/series/maternal-perinatal-health). The journal is supported by the Special Program for Research, Development and Training in Research in Human Reproduction, the World Health Organization, and the United States Agency for International Development. It consists of four scientific papers, which are:

1- A global analysis of the determinants of maternal health and shifts in maternal mortality. This study includes conditions that are directly or primarily related to the impact of labor and delivery. The causes can be related to medical interventions during labor and delivery, such as caesarean section or episiotomy, but they can occur regardless of the way a woman gives birth, and without any other complications.

2- Neglecting the consequences of labor and childbirth in the medium and long term: a systematic analysis of the burden, recommended practices, and the way forward. In this paper, long-term postpartum conditions were defined as conditions occurring more than six weeks after birth, a period when postnatal care usually ceases.

3- Towards a better future: Addressing gender power relations in order to end inequalities in maternal health. Due to the lack of nationally representative surveys, data on the prevalence of identified conditions are mainly derived from representative household surveys or key maternity registries, 46 of which were systematic reviews. Available data are largely limited to high-income countries, and aggregate numbers may not reflect the true burden of these cases.

4- Final paper: Vulnerabilities and reconstructive strategies during pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period: moving from words to actions.

Results

The study, part of a special series on maternal health, shows that there is a heavy burden of postpartum conditions that persist in the months or years after birth. These conditions include: pain during intercourse (dyspareunia), which affects more than a third (35 percent) of postpartum women, lower back pain (32 percent), anal incontinence (19 percent), and urinary incontinence. (8-31%), anxiety (9-24%), depression (11-17%), perineal pain (11%), fear of childbirth (partophobia) (6-15%) and secondary infertility (11%).

The authors of the paper, also published earlier this week in the Journal of e-Clinical Medicine, call for greater recognition of these common problems within the health care system, many of which occur outside the period when women typically receive postpartum services. Birth. They believe that providing effective care throughout pregnancy and childbirth also constitutes a crucial preventive factor in detecting risks and avoiding complications that could cause permanent health problems after childbirth.

Mother’s suffering

Professor Dr. Pascale Allotey, Director of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Related Research at the World Health Organization, says that many postpartum conditions cause women great emotional and physical suffering in their daily lives long after giving birth. However, these conditions do not They are underappreciated, under-recognized and largely under-reported. Throughout their lives, and beyond motherhood, women need access to a range of services from health care providers who listen to their concerns and meet their needs, so that they can not only survive postpartum, but also enjoy good health and quality of life.

My paper notes that although these conditions are common, they have been largely neglected in clinical research, practice and policy.

In reviewing the past 12 years, the authors found no recent, high-quality guidelines to support effective treatment for 40 percent of the 32 priority cases analyzed in their study, and no high-quality guidelines produced by a low-income country. Or average income. There are also significant data gaps, as no nationally or globally representative studies were found for any of the conditions identified within the study.

Overall, this research series, Maternal Perinatal and Postnatal Health, calls for greater attention to the long-term health of women and girls, both after and before pregnancy.

Based on the editorial, a holistic approach is needed to reduce maternal mortality, focusing not only on its direct biomedical causes but also on the complex interplay between broader social, economic and environmental conditions that affect women’s health, including racial inequalities, as well as context economic, nutrition, sanitation, environmental risks or exposure to violence and conflict. The paper asserts that lack of attention to such basic issues goes some way to explaining why 121 out of 185 countries have failed to make significant progress in reducing maternal mortality over the past two decades.

Direct obstetric complications remain the leading medical causes of maternal death

Maternal safety

“We should not be concerned with maternal health only when signs of pregnancy appear,” says Professor Joao Paulo Souza, Director of the Latin American and Caribbean Center for Health Sciences Information at the Pan American Health Organization – World Health Organization and one of the authors of the first scientific paper. There are many factors that affect the safety of a woman’s pregnancy, ranging from her surrounding environment to the political and economic systems in which she lives, through her access to nutritious food and her ability to take control of her affairs throughout her life, and these are all factors that must be taken into account in order to improve her health, to As well as access to high-quality health care throughout life.”

Essentially, this study calls for a robust, multidisciplinary health system that not only provides respectful, high-quality maternity services, but also prevents ill health and mitigates the impact of broader inequalities, including specific interventions that support women and girls. The most vulnerable.

An exclusive focus on maternal mortality may be limiting because survival during pregnancy is no longer sufficient to achieve global goals for maternal health, but rather the larger goal of maternal well-being over the life course. This expanded focus requires a comprehensive and integrated approach, centered around a positive experience of care. Integrative efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals are intentionally designed to converge and align with this broader vision of maternal health – a world where all women exist. Enjoying the highest possible level of health and well-being during pregnancy and beyond. Therefore, global efforts to improve maternal health are required to be accelerated if we are to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 and realize the promise of a better world for all.

*Community medicine consultant