Does Russia’s “bleeding” river warn of the end of the world?

in 2023 December 29 21:13

Iskitimka river

Photo: Screenshot.

Social media users are sharing images of a Siberian river dyed bright red and creating a conspiracy theory that it is a sign of the end of the world.

The Iskitimka River in Siberia has turned a creepy red color. The earth is bleeding. It is a symbol of the last days.

Manipulation. Specialists explained that the Iskitimka river turned red due to pollution that has already been eliminated, so it has nothing to do with the end of the world. By the way, this is not the first time that this river is “bleeding”.

The Iskitimka River in Russia’s Siberia, within the borders of Kemerovo, turned red in early December. However, the deputy governor of Kuzbass, Andrei Panov, soon announced on social networks that she had regained her natural color.

“The source of the pollution – the city’s sewage system – was promptly cleaned. The final results of the investigation will be disclosed by the supervisory authorities. Today the river water is completely clean. Even the ducks, so accustomed to the favorable environment of Iskitimka that they stopped flying for the winter, have returned to their normal lives,” the official noted.

The water in the river is said to have taken on a dark red hue due to water from the Sukhovsky Stream, which had received sewage from a clogged city sewer ( target=”_self” title=”here