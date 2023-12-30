Does Russia’s “bleeding” river warn of the end of the world?

#Russias #bleeding #river #warn #world

www.DELFI.lt

in 2023 December 29 21:13

Iskitimka river

Photo: Screenshot.

aA

Social media users are sharing images of a Siberian river dyed bright red and creating a conspiracy theory that it is a sign of the end of the world.

Statements

The Iskitimka River in Siberia has turned a creepy red color. The earth is bleeding. It is a symbol of the last days.

Verdict

Manipulation. Specialists explained that the Iskitimka river turned red due to pollution that has already been eliminated, so it has nothing to do with the end of the world. By the way, this is not the first time that this river is “bleeding”.

Misleading message

© Screenshot

Lie detector comment

The Iskitimka River in Russia’s Siberia, within the borders of Kemerovo, turned red in early December. However, the deputy governor of Kuzbass, Andrei Panov, soon announced on social networks that she had regained her natural color.

“The source of the pollution – the city’s sewage system – was promptly cleaned. The final results of the investigation will be disclosed by the supervisory authorities. Today the river water is completely clean. Even the ducks, so accustomed to the favorable environment of Iskitimka that they stopped flying for the winter, have returned to their normal lives,” the official noted.

The water in the river is said to have taken on a dark red hue due to water from the Sukhovsky Stream, which had received sewage from a clogged city sewer ( target=”_self” title=”here

Also Read:  21 euros for a sausage and 10 euros for a mulled wine: visitors to Christmas towns in Europe are angered by the prices

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The first Tesla Cybertruck had an accident. The young driver was very lucky
The first Tesla Cybertruck had an accident. The young driver was very lucky
Posted on
Europeans sleep poorly, according to Huawei, smart watches can alleviate the problem
Europeans sleep poorly, according to Huawei, smart watches can alleviate the problem
Posted on
City architect Torleif Falk: This is what Stockholm’s future looks like
City architect Torleif Falk: This is what Stockholm’s future looks like
Posted on
Alianza Lima will go for Paolo Guerrero: what is known about the possible signing of the ‘Predator’
Alianza Lima will go for Paolo Guerrero: what is known about the possible signing of the ‘Predator’
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News