Does Tesla smoke when charging? Don’t worry, this is a normal process

#Tesla #smoke #charging #Dont #worry #normal #process

Despite being increasingly present on the roads, there is still a lot to discover about the behavior of electric cars. These have unique particularities associated with the technologies present and the way they work. One of the most recent ones may scare many drivers, but in fact, it is perfectly normal. We talk about the fact that some Teslas emit smoke when they are charging.

The fear of seeing smoke coming out of the car when charging

As is already well known, all electric cars, not just Teslas, behave differently in both cold and hot weather. It’s not just batteries that have these reactions, but many more elements behave differently under these conditions.

Something that has emerged now, and as a result of the winter, is an increasing number of complaints and calls to the fire department. What is reported is that Teslas, when charging, start to release smoke, something that is not at all normal for drivers used to traditional vehicles.

After all, it is water vapor, something normal in Teslas

This is a time of panic and that is why firefighters are often called to minimize the damage. But, in fact, this turns out to be a normal situation. This supposed smoke is just water vapor resulting from the cars preparing for loading.

Tesla itself warns that steam is normal in cold weather with its vehicles equipped with heat pumps. The thermal system can produce steam under certain conditions for vehicles with heat pumps. For example, odorless vapor may come from the front of your vehicle when charging at a Supercharger in cold temperatures. This is normal and is not a cause for concern.

It’s just the electric one getting ready for power

The video above, produced by emergency responders in the UK, explains the difference between your Tesla vehicle smoking and producing vapor. It is important to understand in what situations this behavior is normal and how simple it is to detect what is a dangerous situation or a normal situation.

In short, and this is important information, in cold weather ice can form on the condenser. That and during pre-conditioning the battery at 42 degrees Celsius, ice can melt and produce vapor that can look like smoke coming from the front of a Tesla.