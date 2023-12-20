Does the coronavirus vaccine cause heart attacks? Turkish Grand National Assembly was on the agenda

Gaziantep Deputy from the İYİ Party, Mehmet Mustafa Gürban, asked five questions to the Presidency of the Turkish Grand National Assembly for the Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca to answer.

“The Covid 19 epidemic, which has caused great material and moral losses in the world and in our country, has caused physiological, psychological and sociological problems. Due to the Covid 19 epidemic, the vaccines determined by the state have been administered to our citizens in various doses. After the applied vaccines, there is an increase in diseases such as forgetfulness, heart attack, respiratory tract, etc. “There have been some news published in the written and visual media.” Gürban said and asked the following questions:

“1- How many of our citizens had a heart attack after the Covid 19 epidemic? What percentage of our citizens who had a heart attack were vaccinated?

2- Is it related to the Covid 19 vaccines administered to our citizens who had a heart attack?

3- Are there any studies being carried out to prevent the side effects of the Covid 19 vaccines administered in our country? If so, what are the relevant studies?

4- Apart from the publicly announced side effects of Covid 19 vaccines, have there been any other side effects during the process?

5- Do the drugs used in the treatment of Covid 19 have side effects that trigger other diseases?

