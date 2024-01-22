Does the Galaxy S24 support the Qi2 wireless charging standard? We have the answer for you

#Galaxy #S24 #support #Qi2 #wireless #charging #standard #answer

According to wirelesspowerconsortium.com, Qi wireless charging has been with us for 14 long years, although despite the turbulent development in the technology world, it is still the first generation. At the moment, however, we are on the threshold of implementing the relatively recently revealed new wireless charging standard Qi2, which already has a small handful of smartphones, and other manufacturers (for example, at the CES 2024 fair) have already introduced a number of accessories with Qi2 support, regardless of case manufacturers, which are also ready.

In connection with the Qi2 standard, its (absence) presence in the newly introduced Galaxy S24 flagship series was also widely discussed. Above all, we were curious about the possible implementation of Qi2 in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, because it also has a smart S Pen in its body, the use of which could be greatly complicated by the strong magnets located around the charging coil. At the same time, the main advantage of the Qi2 standard for owners of Android smartphones is the presence of a magnetic ring in the phone’s construction, similar to iPhones from the 12 series.

We tested the Galaxy S24’s Qi2 support on a MagSafe charging stand.

The wide range of accessories that imitate the MagSafe function on Android (through magnetic rings that can be stuck on the back or are directly in the cases) only proves the popularity and practicality of this solution. After all, the latest iPhones 15 are ready for the Qi2 standard and it will also look at older generations, but it must be said that Apple had a bit of an unfair advantage in this regard, as it significantly participated in the development of Qi2, and with a bit of exaggeration, Qi2 can be considered a renamed MagSafe technology . So what about the Galaxy S24?

If you follow our social networks, you probably already know the answer. We decided to test the presence of Qi2, i.e. magnets under the back of the new Galaxy S24, on our own with a MagSafe charging stand, when the Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones, but not even the significantly lighter Galaxy S24, showed any will to stick to the magnetic charging surface, which means that we simply cannot find Qi2 (or magnets) under the back of the Galaxy S24. In our opinion, this is definitely a shame, considering that the competing iPhone 15 have Qi2, but the truth is that Apple had an advantage over Samsung in this regard and it was extremely easy for them to provide Qi2 support, while for Samsung we will probably only see Galaxy S25 series.

