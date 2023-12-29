Does the pendulum harm pregnant women? The lightest type of Panadol for pregnant women

#pendulum #harm #pregnant #women #lightest #type #Panadol #pregnant #women

It may happen during pregnancy that the mother suffers from some health problems for which it is necessary to take painkillers, but the mother is afraid to take any manufactured medicine for fear of the health of the fetus, especially in the first months of pregnancy. Therefore, some mothers wonder during pregnancy: Does the pendulum harm the pregnant woman? Therefore, we explain to you the lightest and most suitable type of Panadol for pregnant women through this article.

Does the pendulum harm pregnant women?

No, as Panadol contains the safe, effective substance paracetamol that aims to relieve pain and reduce temperature, and if the medical dose is adhered to, it does not cause any side effects to the health of the mother or the fetus.

So far, there has been no medical evidence indicating that Panadol causes disorders during the months of pregnancy or birth defects in the fetus, but doctors advise avoiding taking red Panadol “Extra” during pregnancy because it contains caffeine.

The lightest type of Panadol for pregnant women

Blue Panadol: Doctors recommend taking Blue Panadol during pregnancy when needed in the event of a headache, high temperature, or cold, as it is safe for the mother and fetus.

Blue Panadol has been classified as the first category of safety during pregnancy, but any medication should be taken after consulting a specialist doctor first.

Types of medications that are safe for pregnant women

Obstetricians, gynecologists, and maternal and fetal health experts have explained during pregnancy that there are a number of medications available to take that are safe for pregnant women, which are as follows:

Nutritional supplements such as iron and vitamins are necessary for the health of the mother and fetus, especially during the first months of pregnancy.

Medications for chronic diseases such as asthma, diabetes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol, but taking the doses specified by the specialist doctor.

Pain relievers made from the active ingredient paracetamol only.

Vitamin 6 is a safe and necessary medicine for the mother and fetus during the first trimester of pregnancy.

Antibiotics from the group of penicillins, cephalosporin, and azithromycins

Through this article, we have provided you with the answer to the question of how dangerous Panadol is for pregnant women, as well as the various types of Panadol available to pregnant women, in addition to a comprehensive explanation of safe medications during pregnancy to ensure the safety of the mother and fetus until the time of birth.

