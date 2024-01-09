Does the wife benefit from the chronic disease grant and what are the other types of health grants in 2024?

#wife #benefit #chronic #disease #grant #types #health #grants

Does the wife benefit from the chronic disease grant? One of the most important questions that has been asked a lot in the past period, and it seems that there is a great demand for the disease grant in order to know all the details about them, especially the beneficiaries of the grant, the financial value of the grant, and the target groups, according to what was determined by the competent Algerian authorities at the beginning of 2024.

Chronic diseases grant

It seems that there are a lot of Algerian citizens asking about the chronic disease grant, specifically about whether the wife benefits from the chronic disease grant, and is she entitled to receive part of it or not? It is worth noting that the specific categories to benefit from the grant are:

the elderly.

Widows.

Divorced women.

People with chronic diseases.

People with common diseases such as diabetes or high blood pressure, but who do not have social insurance, or do not have a recovery card, and do not have a fixed income.

Divorced women, widows, or women who support their children and who do not have any income.

Types and values ​​of health grants

surgeries; This grant targets the non-working spouse, or children under twenty-one years old, and the applicant is given 50% of the value of the surgical operation, provided that the value of the amount spent for assistance does not exceed 8 million Algerian dinars, and the applicant must submit:

Orientation message.

Original surgical bill.

medical report.

A medical examination certificate authenticated by the university doctor.

Non-work certificate for the husband.

There is also a disability grant:

It is granted to the spouse and disabled children, and the disability percentage must be 100%. It is an annual grant amounting to 1,500,000 Algerian dinars for each family member. A family certificate must be presented, as well as a disability certificate extracted from the social protection services, which bears the disability percentage.

There is also a chronic disease scholarship:

This grant applies to the non-working spouse and children under the age of twenty-one, and it is an annual grant worth:

600000 d. c. Lalmunkhart

300,000 DZD. For the husband.

200,000 DZD. For every child with a chronic disease.

To obtain this grant, a copy of the recovery card must be presented as well as a certificate of eligibility.

Finally: prescription glasses

It is granted to a non-working father and to children under twenty-one years of age, and is given once every two years, with the exception of children, once a year. The value of this grant is 50% of the invoice amount, provided that the grant does not exceed 400,000 DZD. An original medical certificate from a specialist doctor, an original invoice, and a medical examination certificate signed by the university doctor must be provided.