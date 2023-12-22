Dog daughters, Lee Kyung’s cheering relay for retaliatory driving… “Let’s embrace it like a child who has been beaten.”

#Dog #daughters #Lee #Kyungs #cheering #relay #retaliatory #driving #Lets #embrace #child #beaten

Strong supporters of the Democratic Party of Korea’s ‘dog daughters’ have launched a campaign to save Lee Kyung, former deputy spokesperson of the Democratic Party of Korea, who was sentenced to a fine in the first trial on charges of retaliatory driving and was deemed ineligible for nomination. They said, “The Democratic Party must embrace Lee Kyung just as a mother embraces a child who has been beaten to her heart.” Former Spokesperson Lee is classified as a pro-Lee Jae-myung faction.

On the 22nd, many posts with similar content were posted on Lee Jae-myeong’s fan cafe ‘Jae-myeong’s Village’ and the party member community Blue Wave. One fan cafe member said, “The Democratic Party should embrace former spokesperson Lee Kyung, who is the candidate for Daejeon Yoo-seong. Six posts titled “Cheer up, fighting” have been posted since the day before.

In the article, member Lee said, “If you look at the life history of former Deputy Spokesperson Lee Kyung, he is not a person who would ever retaliate or lie,” and added, “Candidate Lee Kyung is smart, tough, and confident, like a mother embracing a child who came home crying after being beaten.” “The Democratic Party must embrace it,” he wrote.

In addition, “Don’t give in and stay strong,” “We must save former spokesperson Lee Kyung,” “We can’t lose a candidate with fighting skills,” and “They are telling us to keep the incident from two years ago in silence and present the evidence now.” Posts such as “It’s a political maneuver” were posted.

The day before, a petition was posted at the Democratic Party’s People’s Response Center, saying, ‘Please leave the choice of Lee Kyung, who is scheduled to run for Daejeon Yuseong, to the party members’ choice!’ Petitioner Lee said, “Let’s revive Deputy Spokesperson Lee Kyung as a party member,” and added, “The Democratic Party has deleted ‘exclusion from nomination if found guilty in first trial.’ “Please apply this to Lee Kyung as well.” 2,849 people agreed to the petition in one day, and 16 people opposed it. If the petition receives the consent of more than 50,000 Rights Party members by January 20th of next year, the Democratic Party must respond.

On the 15th, Judge Jeong Yu-mi of the 11th Criminal Division of the Seoul Southern District Court sentenced former Deputy Spokesperson Lee to a fine of 5 million won on charges of special threats. While driving on a road in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, on November 12, 2021, around 10 p.m., he was accused of intentionally braking suddenly several times when the car following him honked and turned on his high beam lights after he changed lanes.

Former Deputy Spokesperson Lee argued throughout the trial, “At the time of the incident, the designated driver was driving, and the defendant was not driving,” but the court ruled, “Where did the defendant meet and who did he meet before the incident, and under what circumstances did he know who was the designated driver?” He did not accept the claim, saying, “No information is provided as to whether calls were made and fees were paid.” Former Deputy Spokesperson Lee submitted an appeal to the Seoul Southern District Court on the 19th.

Afterwards, the Democratic Party Central Party’s Public Office Candidate Verification Committee ruled that former Deputy Spokesperson Lee was ineligible to be a general election candidate due to his criminal record. Then, on the 21st, former Deputy Spokesperson Lee posted on Facebook: <저는 보복운전을 하지 않았습니다>After posting, he complained of injustice, saying, “There is no evidence anywhere that Lee Kyung drove.” However, he did not provide any basis for calling a designated driver.

He said, “Because I received an unfair first trial ruling, I am appealing and preparing for the second trial.” He added, “I am a Democrat and I still love the Democratic Party. “I will file an objection and explain each and every detail properly,” he said.