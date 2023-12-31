Dogs celebrate New Year at Arlanda – without fireworks

#Dogs #celebrate #Year #Arlanda #fireworks

For a few years now, the country’s airports have been acting as havens for dogs seeking protection from the rockets and firecrackers of the New Year’s celebrations. This year, many have applied for hotels at Arlanda.

One of them is the three-year-old dog Cheddar, who otherwise lives in Stockholm with his owner. The couple arrived at the hotel already at 2pm on New Year’s Eve and have gone for a tip walk.

– We have taken a long walk on a loop around here. Unfortunately, all the activities were fully booked when we arrived, but we’ll go there and see if anyone doesn’t show up. Otherwise, we should just take it easy and go for a walk on our own and then hang out in the hotel room, says Matilda Vigedal.

It’s the first year as they have gone to Arlanda to avoid the explosions.

– We got tips about this and thought we’d test it.

Last New Year was the first time Cheddar got really scared of fireworks. The fear initially showed itself when they were out for a walk and there was banging in the background.

Cheddar is a welsh corgi pembroke dog. Photo: Beatrice Lundborg

– Unfortunately, it happens many days before the New Year. In the end, he didn’t want to go out at all in the evenings – he connected walks with fireworks. When New Year’s Eve came and it started to rain a lot, he just sat and shook on my lap. I tried to distract him, but it didn’t work. He was completely destroyed.

During the past year she has tried to train Cheddar to handle fireworks by putting on YouTube clips of explosions.

– I’ve tried to just be calm and happy when it hits and things have gone a little better, but I notice that he’s still a little skeptical about evening walks. Once there is a bang, he turns towards home if a bang is close.

So far, Cheddar seems “super happy” with the excursion.

– I know what it was like last New Year’s Eve. Now he doesn’t have to be afraid, he can just lie here and feel good.

