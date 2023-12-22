Doina Federovici and Relu Târzioru, mentioned in the hospital embezzlement file (VIDEO)

#Doina #Federovici #Relu #Târzioru #mentioned #hospital #embezzlement #file #VIDEO

The criminal section of the Suceava Court came up with a new sentence in the case of bribery at the employment contests at the County Hospital. Doina Federovici and Relu Târzioru appear for the first time officially mentioned in this extensive file. Two of the defendants received, on Friday, the measure of house arrest, in an emergency meeting of the Suceava court.

It is about Niculina Andronache and Daniela Dornescu, registrar and economist respectively at the County Hospital. If initially Daniela Dornescu escaped from preventive detention, and Niculina Andronache was released after the appeal, DNA Suceava made a request to place both under house arrest. And the court accepted the request of the prosecutors. “He accepts the proposal made by the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice – National Anti-corruption Directorate – Territorial Service Suceava. Orders the taking of house arrest for a period of 30 days, starting from 22.12.2023 and ending on 20.01.2024, inclusive, against the defendants Dornescu Daniela and Andronache Cristina Niculina”it is stated in the decision of the magistrates.

According to the magistrates, the two “they recognized the facts and had a positive attitude, which weighed in taking action”. Thus, currently all 11 in the file are under some form of arrest. Eight of them are under house arrest and three are under house arrest.

Doina Federovici and Relu Târzioru nominated in the decision of the magistrates

What is a first, however, is the mention in the court’s decision of two important names from PSD Botoşani. Doina Federovici and Relu Târzioru have passed to the category “persons/witnesses” with whom the two defendants are not allowed, under any circumstances, to interact. “Not to communicate, in any way, with the other defendants, suspects investigated in the case: […] as well as with the following persons/witnesses: […] Târzioru Relu-Petru, Federovici Doina-Elena”, it is shown in the decision of the magistrates.

Moreover, the DNA prosecutors targeted no less than three locations that were closely related to the head of CJ Botoşani. She was woken up with masks right at her home, on December 13. Later, the prosecutors also checked her office at the CJ, as well as that at the PSD headquarters.

Why are the two accused placed under house arrest

According to the arrest report, the two are accused of committing more than 25 crimes in total. Niculina Andronache, medical registrar, within the Mavromati Hospital – Administrative Office subordinated to SATA, is being investigated for several crimes of influence peddling, complicity in giving bribes, complicity in accepting bribes, complicity in buying influence, complicity in trafficking of influence and complicity in the use of information not intended for advertising for the purpose of obtaining undue benefits. Daniela Dornescu, economist at the Medical Evaluation and Statistics Department, is being investigated for several crimes of influence peddling, inciting intellectual forgery, complicity in the use of information not intended for publicity in order to obtain undue benefits.