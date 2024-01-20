DOJ and FTC Push to Investigate Microsoft’s Partnership with OpenAI- Politico -January 19, 2024 at 9:24 PM

#DOJ #FTC #Push #Investigate #Microsofts #Partnership #OpenAI #Politico #January

The US Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission are in discussions about which agency can investigate OpenAI on antitrust grounds, including the AI ​​company’s partnership with Microsoft, Politico reported on Friday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

Microsoft’s partnership with the maker of ChatGPT has sparked an antitrust investigation after the US software giant pledged to invest more than $10 billion in OpenAI last year.

Earlier this month, EU antitrust regulators indicated that Microsoft’s investment in OpenAI could be subject to review under European Union merger rules, after Britain’s antitrust regulator issued a similar warning in December.

The FTC began discussions with the DOJ months ago to figure out which agency could review the case, but neither agency is willing to give up jurisdiction, the report said.

The talks are mainly limited to Microsoft and OpenAI and are not part of a broader dialogue about which agency will investigate artificial intelligence matters, the report said.

Microsoft did not comment when contacted by .

There is a separate interagency debate that has begun more recently over who can investigate these companies for illegally scraping content from websites to train their AI models, the report added. (Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)