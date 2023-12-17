DolarToday and Dollar Monitor today, December 17: Price and quote of the dollar in Venezuela | ECONOMY

#DolarToday #Dollar #Monitor #today #December #Price #quote #dollar #Venezuela #ECONOMY

In this note you will be able to find out the price of the dollar in Venezuela, according to DólarToday and Monitor Dólar, which was reported with a value of 37.55 digital bolivars on its last day. Likewise, in this same note you will be able to know the movements and value of the dollar or greenback in Venezuelan territory for today, Sunday, December 17, 2023.

DolarToday: how much does the dollar cost in Venezuela, today, December 17?

The dollar stood at 37.55 digital bolivars on its last day in Venezuela’s informal market, according to data from the DolarToday portal. Meanwhile, Monitor Dólar quoted the US currency with a price of 37.46 digital bolivars.

Likewise, the BCV dollar (Official Dollar Rate) had a value of 35.62 digital bolivars, while the Bitcoin dollar reached 37.3 digital bolivars.

What is known about Bolívar Digital?

It is the currency that governs the country after the third monetary reconversion that was applied by the Government. The new measure implied that for every million sovereign bolivars, one digital bolivar would be obtained or, in other words, six zeros were deleted from the amounts previously drawn.

What is the DollarToday?

It is a Venezuelan-American media company, run by Venezuelans residing in the United States, that focuses its attention on political and financial issues in Venezuela.

What is the Dollar Monitor?

Dollar Monitor is a platform that publishes the average of the dollar in Venezuela on a daily basis in the parallel currency market.

Also Read:  Teacher homeroom allowance increased from 70,000 won to 200,000 won

How much would the Venezuelan economy grow in 2023?

According to Delcy Rodríguez, vice president of Venezuela, the Gross Domestic Product generated by the private economy grew 1.74% in the first quarter of the year; However, she recognized that there was an impact on the behavior of the activity in this period.

During his participation in the closing of the Annual Congress of the National Confederation of Industrialists of Venezuela, he detailed indicators that, in his opinion, favored the recovery of important areas of the Venezuelan economy.

According to him, one of these indicators is the increase in the average daily transactions in the official exchange market, which rose from US$ 1,430,000 in 2019 to 65 million last June, a growth of 4,445.5% in three and a half years. .

Rodríguez said that there was a consecutive recovery in the volume traded since 2020.

“I think we are consolidating an exchange market based on supply and demand, and where private agents are becoming present,” he said.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Alleged release dates of Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Super video cards leak – Computer – News
Alleged release dates of Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Super video cards leak – Computer – News
Posted on
Mysterious case in Brașov. A young woman died strangled in the house, and her mother was charred in the yard
Mysterious case in Brașov. A young woman died strangled in the house, and her mother was charred in the yard
Posted on
These are the games and TV broadcasts for the 10th week of the LVBP
These are the games and TV broadcasts for the 10th week of the LVBP
Posted on
Taxi driver Leonardo Merchán has been missing for five days
Taxi driver Leonardo Merchán has been missing for five days
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News