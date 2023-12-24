DolarToday and Dollar Monitor today, Saturday, December 23 | How much is the dollar valued in Venezuela? | ECONOMY

#DolarToday #Dollar #Monitor #today #Saturday #December #dollar #valued #Venezuela #ECONOMY

Check in this El Comercio note the price of the dollar in Venezuela, according to DólarToday and Monitor Dólar, which was reported with a value of 38.17 digital bolivars on its last day. Likewise, in this same note you will be able to know the movements and value of the dollar or greenback in Venezuelan territory for today, Saturday, December 23, 2023.

DolarToday: how much does the dollar cost in Venezuela, today, December 23?

The dollar stood at 38.17 digital bolivars on its last day in Venezuela’s informal market, according to data from the DolarToday portal. Meanwhile, Monitor Dólar quoted the US currency with a price of 38.30 digital bolivars.

Likewise, the BCV dollar (Official Dollar Rate) had a value of 35.73 digital bolivars, while the Bitcoin dollar reached 37.92 digital bolivars.

What is known about Bolívar Digital?

It is the currency that governs the country after the third monetary reconversion that was applied by the Government. The new measure implied that for every million sovereign bolivars, one digital bolivar would be obtained or, in other words, six zeros were deleted from the amounts previously drawn.

What is the DollarToday?

It is a Venezuelan-American media company, run by Venezuelans residing in the United States, that focuses its attention on political and financial issues in Venezuela.

What is the Dollar Monitor?

Dollar Monitor is a platform that publishes the average of the dollar in Venezuela on a daily basis in the parallel currency market.

How much would the Venezuelan economy grow in 2023?

According to Delcy Rodríguez, vice president of Venezuela, the Gross Domestic Product generated by the private economy grew 1.74% in the first quarter of the year; However, she recognized that there was an impact on the behavior of the activity in this period.

During his participation in the closing of the Annual Congress of the National Confederation of Industrialists of Venezuela, he detailed indicators that, in his opinion, favored the recovery of important areas of the Venezuelan economy.

According to him, one of these indicators is the increase in the average daily transactions in the official exchange market, which rose from US$ 1,430,000 in 2019 to 65 million last June, a growth of 4,445.5% in three and a half years. .

Rodríguez said that there was a consecutive recovery in the volume traded since 2020.

“I think we are consolidating an exchange market based on supply and demand, and where private agents are becoming present,” he said.