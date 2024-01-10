Dollar (USD/PLN), euro (EUR/PLN) and Eurodollar (EUR/USD) rates: interesting forecasts from a well-known brokerage house. Data can be confusing

#Dollar #USDPLN #euro #EURPLN #Eurodollar #EURUSD #rates #interesting #forecasts #wellknown #brokerage #house #Data #confusing

fot. depositphotos

Ludwik Kotecki (30/11/2023) Inflation – we have not resolved the issue of inflation yet. Today, the Central Statistical Office published the flash for November. The preliminary inflation reading for November is 6.5%. It seems like it’s not much (…) but it’s still much more than we would like to see. Here is the problem, to achieve I reduce inflation from 18 to 6 percent. it was easier than 6 to 2.5 percent. She became persistent. Each of us acts as if we lived in an environment of increased inflation of 6-7%. This needs to be dealt with as quickly as possible.

The EUR/PLN exchange rate continues to move within the 2-month horizontal trend (4.31 – 4.37). Currently, however, in our opinion, the quotations are much closer to remaining near the upper range. We maintain our position that the arguments for the appreciation of the Polish currency have been largely discounted. These included primarily: a less lenient attitude of the Monetary Policy Council towards the issue of further interest rate cuts, and a more favorable view of foreign investors on Polish assets in the face of warming relations with the European Union after the parliamentary elections in Poland. This results in the unblocking of funds from the National Reconstruction Plan.

These factors – as we mentioned – have already been largely taken into account in the current valuation of the Polish zloty. However, we do not see any factors on the horizon that could determine the continued strength of the zloty. At the same time, however, in the situation of still relatively stable eurodollar rates, we do not see any chance for a more significant weakening of the domestic currency.

This week, we consider the most important event to be the meeting of the Monetary Policy Council (for narrative reasons, as we do not expect changes in interest rates) and (for the same reason) the speech of the president of the National Bank of Poland. The impact of global events (US CPI inflation) will remain secondary. The EUR/PLN exchange rate clearly loosened its correlation with the Eurodollar rate already in mid-December.

The expected stabilization of the Polish zloty exposes the USD/PLN exchange rate to changes resulting primarily from changes in the Eurodollar. Here, we expect – as we describe below – relative peace of the world’s main currency pair. It will result primarily from the relatively poor calendar of macroeconomic data. It is therefore possible that technical aspects will determine the behavior of the USD/PLN pair. This would mean that after unsuccessful attempts to break above the level of 4.00, the quotations will head towards PLN 3.92 per USD.

From the Eurodollar perspective, the week will be dominated by inflation data from the United States (Thursday). After Friday’s data from the US labor market slightly cooled down expectations for the Fed’s interest rate cut in March, CPI data is now the most awaited figure. They will determine possible market changes as to the date of the first cut in the cost of money and thus may cause volatility not only in dollar assets. For now, however, the EUR/USD rate remains centered around 1.0950 and there is no indication that this will change until the US inflation data. Numerous speeches by central bankers, including the Fed, should not significantly affect the mood.

Let us remind you that we are about three weeks after the December meeting of the Federal Reserve, where we learned the latest Fed forecasts, but also the official expectations of FOMC members regarding the level of interest rates in the coming years. To sum up, we expect a quiet first half of the week for the eurodollar and an increase in volatility depending on the tone of the CPI data from the US. However, the current picture of EUR/USD quotations – i.e. the medium-term upward trend – should not change.

Data and forecasts