Dolphins season frozen in Arrowhead

In one of the coldest games in the history of the NFLlos Chiefs and the Dolphins They face each other this Saturday night at the Arrowhead Stadium for the pass to the divisional round and in which the locals have an advantage because in these weather conditions they have only lost one of his last ten gameswhile Tua Tagovailoa does not know how to win when the thermometer drops below 7 degrees.

Los Dolphins de Miami They reach the wild card round with many injuries in their starting team and although Patrick Mahomes He is not in his best moment either, everything seems to be in favor of those of Kansas CityHowever, the game generates a lot of expectations and Miami may well give a bell If you take advantage of the speed of your running backs and receivers, That is if the freezing conditions allow it.

Despite the prevailing weather conditions in the most populated city in the state of Missourithis game looks to be the most attractive of the Super Wild Card Weekend Well, to the powerful offense and defense of some Chiefs who want endorse his Super Bowl title, the hope of some Dolphins who want shake off years of not being protagonists in the league.

The winning seasons of both teams are now behind us and the moment of truth has arrived for those led by Andy Reid y Mike McDaniel. The kickoff is ready and hopefully the weather will allow a good game on the gridironalthough spectators in Kansas cannot even show their noses in the stands.