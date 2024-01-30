Dominic West didn’t want to make it even more difficult for the British royals | Stars

#Dominic #West #didnt #difficult #British #royals #Stars

Dominic West did not want to make life for the British royal family even more difficult than it already is with his role as Charles in The Crown. The actor said this on Tuesday morning in the BBC Radio 4 program Today.

“All the reactions keep me busy. I read all the reviews and spent two days in bed,” West said of the period after The Crown came to an end. “So yes, I am a sensitive person, I worry about what people think.” And the royal family is also part of this, the actor said. “I don’t want to make their lives any more difficult than they already are, so I’m afraid it does something to you.”

West also revealed that he was initially reluctant when he was offered the role of Charles. “But you don’t just turn down a script by Peter Morgan.” And he liked the result, he also admitted. “I loved being part of it. I loved wearing the clothes. I liked driving the cars and I liked people bowing down to me. It really is a special feeling.”

Yet he is happy that it is now over and that he can get back to work on other projects, such as the theater play A view from the bridge in which he plays. “It is such a relief to now go back to the theater and not have to talk about the monarchy anymore.”

