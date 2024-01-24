Dominican Miguel Sanó AGREED with Los Angeles

#Dominican #Miguel #Sanó #AGREED #Los #Angeles

Los Angeles Angels, are a team that seeks results for 2024. Since 2014, they have not gone above third place in the American League West Division (with the exception of 2017 when they were second). Almost a decade ago they finished first with 98 wins and 64 losses, with names on their roster like Mike Trout, Albert Pujols, Josh Hamilton, David Freeseamong others.

Several years ago, the reality is very different from 2014 for Los Angeles Angels. Last 2023, the most recent season, the team finished fourth with 73 smiles and 89 failures. In addition, they received the strong blow, both in the lineup and in the staff, of the loss of the Japanese star. Shohei Ohtani.

This January 23, 2024, the Los Angeles team reported on a new addition. This is a Dominican slugger who, if he can reach the best version of himself, could be very helpful to the cause of the Los Angeles Angels.

Miguel Sanó will play with the Los Angeles Angels in 2024

In November 2022, Minnesota Twins declined the option to keep Healthy on the team and said goodbye to MLB after missing most of the season that year due to injury.

Through a report by journalist Enrique Rojas from ESPN, confirmed the arrival of Miguel Sano to the Los Angeles Angels on a MiLB contract. In addition, the third baseman, first baseman, outfielder and designated hitter will be invited to the Spring Training with the Californian team. The details of the acquisition and the salary that the player will receive have not yet been published.

Los Angeles Angelsacquired the services of Miguel Sano knowing that he is a player who can still give a lot at 30 years of age. In the current LIDOMSanó has shown that he continues to be a player feared by rival pitchers, especially for his strength, although he must continue working on his contact.

It is the fourth team of Estrellas Orientales, a team present in the championship final. During the first match of this title series, Sanó hit a three-run homer. So far he is 2-for-8 with one run scored.

This is the first time that Sanó will be part of an MLB organization that is not Minnesota Twins. There he debuted at the age of 22 and lived his best moments, managing to be included in the All-Star for the first and only time in his career.

He lasted eight years on the team and compiled a batting line of .234/.326/.482 with 162 home runs and 418 RBIs. As an interesting fact we can highlight that, Miguel Sanohas exceeded 18 home runs in five of his years in MLB and reached 30 home runs in 2019 (34) and 2021 (30).

Will we see the best version of Miguel Sanó again in MLB with the Los Angeles Angels?