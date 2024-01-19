Dominique Marceau shares his expertise

Dominique Marceau from La Réunion offers dance training to the Disaraga group.

The Reunion choreographer, Dominique Marceau, has taken up residence in Madagascar since January 15, engaging in an exchange of experience with local dancers from the Disaraga group. This collaboration also aims to prepare the show entitled “The Skin”.

Since January 15, an exceptional cultural collaboration has been taking shape between Reunion Island and Madagascar, embodied by Dominique Marceau, a dance professional from Reunion Island. This choreographer, who directs the Mi Danse group, came to share his expertise with the dance professionals of the Disaraga group, with a view to preparing a dance show scheduled for this Saturday, January 20 at the K’olo Disaraga center in Ambohitsoa.

“We prepared a show with this Reunion choreographer, Dominique Marceau, who directs the group Mi Danse de La Réunion. This Saturday at K’olo Disaraga Ambohitsoa, ​​the show entitled The Skin highlights the similarity between the two islands, both in terms of skin color and artistically, with the musical composition of Mathieu Joseph from Maurice. This event is part of the K’olo Disaraga cultural event Dance, Sing and Vibrate on all floors. In return, Madagascar will travel to Reunion Island in June to present this show to the Reunion Islanders and share our culture through traditional dance,” specifies Saraela Ramparany, founder of the Disaraga group and the K’olo Disaraga dance center.

Fruit of the training

After this enriching experience with the Reunion Islanders, the professional choreographer from Guadeloupe, Jean Claude Bardu, will take over by going to Madagascar from February 7 to 17. He will offer another training, sharing the basics, history and body gestures with local dancers. The month of July will be marked by a major dance show, the result of training with international professionals, allowing the public to discover the positive consequences of these cultural exchanges organized by the K’olo Disaraga center. The K’olo Disaraga center, founded in August by Saraela Ramparany, aims to be a catalyst for cultural diversity through dance. Since its inauguration, the center has offered a variety of disciplines, such as dance and gymnastics, accessible to all levels and ages.

Nicole Rafalimananjara