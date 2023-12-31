Domino’s Pizza Nederweert opens its doors on January 2!

#Dominos #Pizza #Nederweert #opens #doors #January

Done waiting? Domino’s Pizza Nederweert too! The doors will open on January 2, 2024!

Domino’s Pizza Nederweert

The store is as good as finished in a few small areas, such as outdoor lighting, and that is why owner Ali does not want to keep his guests waiting any longer. After a successful trial weekend where he was able to give his team the right training, they are ready for it.

The winners of the competition on November 25 have already received a private message today and Domino’s Pizza Nederweert also has a great competition for January 3: they will be giving away 200 pizzas for free.

Do you want to win this prize?

Follow and share the Facebook and Instagram pages of Domino’s Nederweert, tag your pizza buddy in the comments and win 100×2 free pizzas!

Opening hours

The opening hours of Domino’s Nederweert are as follows:

Mon to Fri: 16:00 also 22:00

Sat and Sun: 12:00 to 22:00

You will find Domino’s Nederweert at Kerkstraat 45B, Nederweert.