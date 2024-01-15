Donald Duck cartoonist Wilma van den Bosch wins Stripschap Prize | Book & Culture

By our entertainment editors

Jan 15, 2024 at 7:16 PM Update: an hour ago

Donald Duckcartoonist Wilma van den Bosch will receive the Stripschap Prize this year. The Stripschap, the umbrella organization of Dutch cartoonists, announced this on Monday. The prize will be awarded on March 16 in Groningen.

“Although her name is not generally known, almost everyone knows the work of Wilma van den Bosch,” the jury said. “She signed more than a thousand pages Donald Duck and various spin-offs of the weekly magazine.”

Van den Bosch (1956) started her career at Donald Duck in 1984 as a writer of stories, mainly around smaller characters such as Tokkie Tor, Kleine Hiawatha and Dumbo. From 1986 onwards, Van den Bosch started illustrating her own stories and, among other things, she created covers and editorial pages for the well-known weekly magazine. “There is no Disney character that has not been on her drawing board,” says the jury.

In addition to her work for Donald Duck Van den Bosch also makes drawings for other magazines, such as Tina in Bobo. She also illustrates children’s books and puzzles for Studio Jan van Haasteren.

By winning the prize, Van den Bosch joins a list of other big names, including Jan Kruis, Martin Lodewijk, Mark Retera and Barbara Stok.

Image: ANP

Read more about:

Donald DuckMedia and Culture

