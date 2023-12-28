Donald Trump: director begged for cameo in Home alone 2 | Movie

#Donald #Trump #director #begged #cameo #Home #Movie

Former President Donald Trump denies that he forced his cameo in Home Alone 2. According to Trump, director Chris Columbus “begged” him to participate in the film, he writes in a post on his own platform Truth Social.

The post is a response to a 2020 interview with Columbus in Business Insider. In that interview, Columbus talks about the scene with Trump that takes place in the lobby of the Plaza Hotel, which Trump owned at the time. According to the director, Trump told them they could only film in the lobby if Trump himself was in the film. Viewers were very enthusiastic about the scene with the famous (at the time) millionaire, so Columbus wanted to leave him in the film. “But he did bully himself into the film.”

Trump actually says that he didn’t want to do it at first. “I was very busy and I didn’t want to do it,” he writes on Truth Social. “They were very nice, but above all persistent.” According to the former president, the success of the film is even partly thanks to him. “That cameo helped make the movie a success, but if they felt bullied, or if they didn’t want me, why did they put me in it and keep me in it for 30 years? Because I was, and am, great for the movie, that’s why! Just another Hollywood dude from the past who wants some Trump publicity for himself.”

The scene with Trump made headlines again in 2021 after Trump refused to accept the results of the presidential election. At the time, there were calls for him to be cut from the film. Lead actor Macaulay Culkin said she was in favor of this.

