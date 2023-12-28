Donald Trump: director begged for cameo in Home alone 2 | Movie

#Donald #Trump #director #begged #cameo #Home #Movie

Former President Donald Trump denies that he forced his cameo in Home Alone 2. According to Trump, director Chris Columbus “begged” him to participate in the film, he writes in a post on his own platform Truth Social.

The post is a response to a 2020 interview with Columbus in Business Insider. In that interview, Columbus talks about the scene with Trump that takes place in the lobby of the Plaza Hotel, which Trump owned at the time. According to the director, Trump told them they could only film in the lobby if Trump himself was in the film. Viewers were very enthusiastic about the scene with the famous (at the time) millionaire, so Columbus wanted to leave him in the film. “But he did bully himself into the film.”

Trump actually says that he didn’t want to do it at first. “I was very busy and I didn’t want to do it,” he writes on Truth Social. “They were very nice, but above all persistent.” According to the former president, the success of the film is even partly thanks to him. “That cameo helped make the movie a success, but if they felt bullied, or if they didn’t want me, why did they put me in it and keep me in it for 30 years? Because I was, and am, great for the movie, that’s why! Just another Hollywood dude from the past who wants some Trump publicity for himself.”

The scene with Trump made headlines again in 2021 after Trump refused to accept the results of the presidential election. At the time, there were calls for him to be cut from the film. Lead actor Macaulay Culkin said she was in favor of this.

Also Read:  Documentary cinema in Khouribga.. An interview with Dr. Habib Nasseri, the festival's president

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

“Disposable diaper recycling” is backed by the government and growing social interest | Special Feature – Stock Tan News
“Disposable diaper recycling” is backed by the government and growing social interest | Special Feature – Stock Tan News
Posted on
The Chinese dragon has landed, and it doesn’t look so scary from down here
The Chinese dragon has landed, and it doesn’t look so scary from down here
Posted on
Peak gasoline demand turns out to be a mirage
Peak gasoline demand turns out to be a mirage
Posted on
Earth’s Gravity Turns Out To Be Able To Tear Asteroids That Attack Us
Earth’s Gravity Turns Out To Be Able To Tear Asteroids That Attack Us
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News