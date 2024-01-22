Donald Trump got away with testifying, there is a very banal reason behind it

#Donald #Trump #testifying #banal #reason

The defamation lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll against former US President Donald Trump in New York is temporarily suspended for health reasons. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is presiding over the case, indicated on Tuesday that the trial was suspended due to the illness of one of the jurors and the possible infection of COVID-19 within Trump’s legal team.

Alina Habba, Trump’s lawyer, asked for the delay after it was revealed that both she and her child’s babysitter were showing symptoms. However, Habba was not satisfied with that, he urged a further postponement, citing that Trump has “obligations” in connection with the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday. He suggested Wednesday as an alternative date for testifying.

However, Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s lawyer, opposed further delay and wanted the proceedings to end on Tuesday. The judge postponed his decision in this regard until later.

In the defamation suit, Carroll sought at least $12 million in damages for damages to his reputation. Judge Kaplan, acting in the case, has already established Trump’s guilt, now it will be up to the jury to assess the amount of compensation.

By the way, Trump was present at the hearing, and his defense lawyer was also sitting next to him. It was already known for sure that the tests of Habba’s parents were positive, and that his family was also at risk of infection – despite this, none of them wore masks.

Cover image credit: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images