Donald Trump got away with testifying, there is a very banal reason behind it

#Donald #Trump #testifying #banal #reason

The defamation lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll against former US President Donald Trump in New York is temporarily suspended for health reasons. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is presiding over the case, indicated on Tuesday that the trial was suspended due to the illness of one of the jurors and the possible infection of COVID-19 within Trump’s legal team.

Alina Habba, Trump’s lawyer, asked for the delay after it was revealed that both she and her child’s babysitter were showing symptoms. However, Habba was not satisfied with that, he urged a further postponement, citing that Trump has “obligations” in connection with the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday. He suggested Wednesday as an alternative date for testifying.

However, Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s lawyer, opposed further delay and wanted the proceedings to end on Tuesday. The judge postponed his decision in this regard until later.

In the defamation suit, Carroll sought at least $12 million in damages for damages to his reputation. Judge Kaplan, acting in the case, has already established Trump’s guilt, now it will be up to the jury to assess the amount of compensation.

By the way, Trump was present at the hearing, and his defense lawyer was also sitting next to him. It was already known for sure that the tests of Habba’s parents were positive, and that his family was also at risk of infection – despite this, none of them wore masks.

Cover image credit: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Also Read:  ALREADY (NOT) THE BALTIC WAKE UP, BUT GERMANY! - Respublika.lt

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Online fraud. Romanians, tricked into investing in fictitious platforms
Online fraud. Romanians, tricked into investing in fictitious platforms
Posted on
Ludogorets with a transfer shot, signs with a former CSKA player
Ludogorets with a transfer shot, signs with a former CSKA player
Posted on
Colon cancer: Changes in bowel movements can be signs
Colon cancer: Changes in bowel movements can be signs
Posted on
The death of 2 US Navy SEALs after an Iranian ship operation in the Somali Sea
The death of 2 US Navy SEALs after an Iranian ship operation in the Somali Sea
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News