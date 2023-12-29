Donald Trump has been excluded from running for office by the top official of the state of Maine

#Donald #Trump #excluded #running #office #top #official #state #Maine

The Democratic official in charge of the government of the state of Maine found the exclusion of Donald Trump from the election to be well-founded, citing that his role in the events of January 6, 2021 exhausts the provision of the 14th amendment of the constitution: the law does not allow those “affected by rebellion” to hold office.

It is possible to appeal against the decision of the head of public administration, which the parties involved in the previous similar legal dispute have done in recent days.

Also Thursday, Colorado’s chief executive, also a Democrat, said Donald Trump will be on the state’s Republican primary ballot after the local Republican Party filed an appeal with the federal Supreme Court.

Jena Griswold announced that

Donald Trump’s name will be on the list of Republican presidential candidates to be finalized on January 5.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled last week to disqualify the former president from running for re-election due to the sedition clause of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution.

In addition to the official appeal by the Colorado branch of the Republican Party, Donald Trump’s campaign team also indicated that it will challenge the Colorado decision in the federal Supreme Court in Washington, the highest legal forum in the United States.

The Democratic leader of the state’s public administration – despite agreeing to include Donald Trump’s name – expressed in his statement his belief that the Supreme Court of Colorado made a legitimate and justified decision, and at the same time encouraged the Federal Supreme Court to “act quickly”.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of the state of Michigan – contrary to the supreme legal body of the state of Colorado – decided not to disqualify Donald Trump from running in the presidential election.

Various organizations have filed lawsuits in several states to prevent Donald Trump from running for office, including Texas, Nevada and Wisconsin.

In the United States, the primary election process begins in Iowa on January 15, during which Republican voters in each state vote for their presidential candidate. In Colorado, the candidate will be decided on March 5, the so-called Super Tuesday, when primaries will be held in 14 other states. Republican voters in Michigan will decide who they want to see as their candidate in the November 2024 presidential election at the end of February and the first days of March.

