Donald Trump, Magdalena Andersson and Hans Dahlgren are equally nostalgic

full screen S leader Magdalena Andersson. Photo: Magnus Lejhall/TT

The Social Democrats intend to renew themselves and the man who will lead the work believes that 1968 was Sweden’s best year.

In 1968, Sweden had just switched from left-hand to right-hand traffic. We only had one TV channel and it was black and white.

1968 was also the year when the Social Democrats got 50.1 percent in the parliamentary election. It was prime minister Tage Erlander’s biggest victory, undeniably a good reason for a boy to love that particular year. Although the triumph was due to Russia invading Czechoslovakia and the Swedes seeking safety from the incumbent government.

The man to lead the renewal work and bring the Social Democrats into the future is called Hans Dahlgren. He is 75 years old.

The leader of the Social Democrats, Magdalena Andersson, has launched the slogan “Sweden should become more like Sweden”. It is a variation on the British Brexiteers’ slogan “Take back control”, which led to Britain leaving the EU. Or Donald Trump’s puppy role “Make America Great Again”.

We yearn back to the great old days!

Sweden was most like Sweden when the Social Democrats had their own majority.

In 1968, Hans Dahlgren was 20 years old and proud that he got to represent the party in a debate in Byske.

Different surveys give different answers to the question of when a person is happiest. A British survey says the 20s. A Swede gives the unequivocal answer: at the age of 38.

Republicans in the US lean towards the 1950s as the best decade.

full screenDonald Trump. Photo: Charlie Neibergall / AP

Man has a tendency to gild the time that was. The last time the party was to be renewed, just over ten years ago, Anne-Marie Lindgren was the one who set the tone. She is five years older than Dahlgren and has the status of the party’s ideologue and thinking August.

Fast forward to the 1970s! was her line.

The public got a taste of her unbreakable loyalty and prudence in an anniversary interview last summer. Lindgren was about to turn 80. She once served as Olof Palme’s speechwriter and now dared to say that he could get drunk on his own words and get excited.

– There were certain warnings before he was going to appear in a debate, that can be said now, said Lindgren in the interview in Svenska Dagbladet.

That’s how far the age-old openness of social democracy stretches.

So what can you expect by Hans Dahlgren, 75, a man who has always been there, a half and half invisible cement pillar in the building of power? His résumé should be in the Guinness Book of Records as he has held numerous top jobs without making a deep impression on the public:

Press secretary for Palme, ministerial adviser, ambassador, general secretary, cabinet secretary, UN ambassador, advisor, representative, chancellor, state secretary, party treasurer, state councilor.

full screenHans Dahlgren (S). Photo: Lotte Fernvall

Regardless of what one thinks of the Social Democrats’ antics regarding crime and punishment, NATO and other things, the party is at least consistent in one respect.

Do we have to innovate?

Call in the geronts!

As if Aftonbladet’s management would ask the pensioners’ club to show the way to the next step in digitization. Or that Volvo picks up the drawings on the Amazon model for the construction of the new electric cars. Amazon was a success after all. 1956.

Hans Dahlgren’s latest mission is an expression of the same anxious sectarian mentality and conformism that Anne-Marie Lindgren gave expression to when, 37 years after Palme’s death, she dared to suggest that he sometimes went astray.

If caution is so great and the fear of saying something wrong so paralyzing, then Hans Dahlgren is a safe choice.

Many in politics have reason to celebrate.

They do not exist in social democracy.