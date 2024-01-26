Donald Trump must pay HUF 30 billion in damages for defamation

#Donald #Trump #pay #HUF #billion #damages #defamation

Donald Trump will have to pay 83.8 million dollars, i.e. approximately HUF 30 billion in damages, because the Manhattan jury in the case decided on Friday that the former president seriously defamed the journalist E. Jean Carroll who accused him of sexual harassment, reports CNN.

According to the verdict, the compensation itself is 18.3 million dollars, it consists of two parts: 11 million dollars, he must finance a campaign to restore Carroll’s reputation, and 7.3 million dollars must be paid for the emotional damage caused to the journalist, which his statements in 2019 caused. He must pay the remaining $65 million as a penalty for making bad faith statements.

Trump did not wait for the verdict, he left the courtroom already during the closing speeches of the lawyers. On his social media site, Truth Social, he called the decision “absolutely ridiculous” and wrote that the American justice system was “being used as a weapon” against him. He also announced that he would appeal the verdict.

E. Jean Carroll wrote in 2019, 23 years after the incident, that she was raped by Donald Trump in a fitting room in a New York department store in 1996. After the president at the time denied the journalist’s accusations, Carroll filed a complaint for defamation and later sued for assault.

The case was sentenced in May 2023. The former American president was found guilty of sexual harassment, but the charge of rape was rejected, because according to the jurors, Carroll’s statements, according to which Trump not only harassed but also raped him, were not sufficiently substantiated.

Trump was also convicted of defamation in May. At that time, he was ordered to pay 8 million dollars, i.e. nearly HUF 3 billion, in damages.

However, the legal battle was far from over. Trump sued E. Jean Carroll for defamation in the summer of 2023, but the judge dismissed the case.

At the same time, the journalist initiated another defamation lawsuit. Carroll demanded additional damages from Trump because the former president denied his accusations in an interview with CNN and on social media after the sentencing and made disparaging comments about him. The verdict in this trial was announced this Friday.

Meanwhile, Trump is preparing his 2024 presidential campaign, he won the New Hampshire Republican primary a few days ago. It is almost guaranteed that he will win the race for the Republican presidential nomination, so he can face Joe Biden for the presidency again in November after four years.

Trump will have to face much more serious lawsuits during the election campaign

Four indictments are currently pending against Trump, which may have much more serious consequences than the current defamation lawsuit. Even a prison sentence.

Trump was first indicted in March 2023 for allegedly paying a porn star during the 2016 campaign to keep quiet about their affair and then falsifying documents to hide the payment.

The next indictment came in June. At the time, the former president was accused of taking secret documents home from the White House after his defeat in the 2020 election, which he then tried to hide from the Department of Justice and the FBI.

In August, charges were brought against him for the third time. This time, he was charged at the federal level for allegedly trying to change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election after the fact.

After that, only a few weeks had to wait for the fourth indictment. In mid-August, the state of Georgia accused him of attempting to defraud the 2020 presidential election.

However, it is highly questionable whether a verdict will be reached in any of these lawsuits before the presidential election in November.