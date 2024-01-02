Donald Tusk is cleaning up the state bank. He canceled two people

#Donald #Tusk #cleaning #state #bank #canceled #people

As the bank itself indicated on Tuesday morning, two people from the supervisory board of BGK were dismissed. This was done by Prime Minister Donald Tusk himself. Interestingly, this happened just before the end of 2023, but information about it has only now been revealed.

“Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego informs that as of December 29, 2023, Prime Minister Donald Tusk dismissed Mr. Piotr Kieloch and Ms. Joanna Strzesak-Rochewicz from the position of members of the Supervisory Board of BGK“- we read in the official statement of BGK.

Both Joanna Strzesak-Rochewicz and Piotr Kieloch have already disappeared from the composition of the supervisory board published by BGK on the bank’s website. The current composition of the council consists of 11 people. The chairman is Paweł Borys.

Joanna Strzesak-Rochewicz was appointed to the supervisory board of BGK by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in May 2023. So she has not even worked for a year. Two months earlier, Piotr Kieloch was appointed by the Prime Minister.

Joanna Strzesak – Rochewicz – who is she?



Joanna Strzesak-Rochewicz was presented by BGK as a graduate of legal studies at the Faculty of Law and Administration of the University of Szczecin, as well as postgraduate studies in internal audit and management control at the University of Economics and Computer Science in Krakow and management studies at the Warsaw School of Economics.

He is a certified internal auditor. From 2022, Joanna Strzesak-Rochewicz worked as deputy director of the development instruments department in the Chancellery of the Prime Minister. Previously, from 2008 to 2022, she was employed at Grupa Azoty, where she worked as an internal auditor, and then also served as director of the corporate internal audit department and compliance management manager.

Piotr Kieloch – who is he?



Piotr Kieloch is a graduate of the Faculty of Law of the University of Warsaw and the Warsaw School of Economics, majoring in Economic Analysis of Law. He completed his legal training at the District Bar Council in Warsaw. He has been practicing as a lawyer since 2015.

In 2019, he obtained a license as a restructuring advisor. On the day of his appointment to the supervisory board of BGK, he was a partner in the RESIST Rezanko Sitek Law Firm and a member of the management board in RESIST Restrukturyzacje sp. z o. o.

He has several years of experience in conducting restructuring and bankruptcy projects of business entities from various economic sectors, as well as providing strategic consulting and legal services to commercial companies. He is an attorney in commercial, civil and corporate disputes. He also dealt with the management of receivables portfolios, including by coordinating activities related to the broadly understood protection of creditors’ rights in connection with the insolvency of their debtors.