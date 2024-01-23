Donate warm clothing and make trench candles at the barricades commemoration event

#Donate #warm #clothing #trench #candles #barricades #commemoration #event

Remembering the events of 33 years ago, Gulbene hosted a barricade commemoration event “With a warm heart for freedom”, during which visitors donated both warm clothes and made trench candles, which will be sent to Ukrainian soldiers.

Indra Logina, head of the “Adult Service Department” of the Gulbene County Library: “Freedom is not self-evident. We were convinced of this 33 years ago, when people went to the barricades to defend and fight for their independent country. We also see this right here in the neighborhood – this cruel war.”

Retired lieutenant colonel, national guard Gunārs Babris: “He also helped us when things were difficult, we have to help the Ukrainians. If we help them and together we manage to win in Ukraine, it will help us a lot for our security as well. Because, as experience shows, this big country does not want to stop at occupying one country.”

In order to purchase materials for making army candles, in December, Gulbene district society “Dēms” held a charity auction. People were also responsive by donating paraffin, cardboard and cans. Anita Birzniece, head of the Association “Dēms”: “Our goal was to hold the candles themselves in January. With the aim of making it to February, the symbolic, miserable celebration of two years, so that we can pour as many candles as there are in the sum of the days of two years, and deliver them to Ukraine. At that moment, when we saw that the library was also organizing an event for our freedom struggles, a commemorative event, we thought that it was only normal and logical that we come together – we both support and support each other.”

The visitors of the event had the opportunity to warm themselves by the bonfires, enjoying the tea prepared by the National Guard and bacon pies from the bakery, while reminiscing together about past events. Indra Logina: “It is very, very important both to strengthen the strong in Ukraine and also to strengthen ourselves and be together. Together with each other, we would remember those who went to the barricades, these brave people.”

Birzniece: “I think it is even more important that we live not only in the past, but also react to the events of the existing world processes today and try to be together again. Democracy is one of the most fragile values ​​we have.”

The event was complemented by historical photographs of barricades from the collection of the Gulbene district and art museum, as well as video footage filmed by eyewitnesses of the time of the barricades. More than 500 trench candles were prepared for the support of Ukraine.

The project is co-financed by the Media Support Fund from the funds of the Latvian state budget.

SIA “VIDZEMES TV” is responsible for the content of the plot.

#SIF_MAF2023