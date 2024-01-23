Doncic’s 33+18+13 is not enough for the “Mavs” to beat the “Celtics” playing without Porzingis – Basketball – Sportacentrs.com

#Doncics #Mavs #beat #Celtics #playing #Porzingis #Basketball #Sportacentrs.com

• Kristaps Porzingis did not play. The Latvian was rested after the victory and great game over the Houston Rockets.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tonight at Dallas: Kristaps Porzingis (right knee inflammation) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 22, 2024

• “Mavericks”, in which Porzingis used to play, won the first quarter with a two-point advantage (26:24). The shooting accuracy of both teams is low – Dallas made 40% of the shots, while “Celtics” only shot 36.4% of the shots.

• Accuracy improved significantly in the second half of the first half. “Celtics” scored 41 points in the home basket, managing to take the lead before the second half with 65:59.

• Jayson Tatum led the Celtics in the half with 18 points, while Mavericks reserve Tim Hardaway was the team’s top scorer with 18 points as well.

• “Celtics” managed to increase their lead by another five points in the third quarter. During the third quarter, the Celtics’ biggest lead was 16 points.

• “Celtics” played the end of the game very successfully, reaching their 34th victory this season (119:110). Boston continues to successfully accumulate victories. With a record of 34-10, it is the best team not only in the East, but also in the entire NBA.

JT will not be denied 🫡 pic.twitter.com/A3tv85ykyL — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 23, 2024

• Brown and Tatum combined for 73 points. Brown has 35 points (1p. 7/11, 2p. 11/15, 3p. 2/7), four assists and two blocked shots, while Tatum has 38 points (1p. 14/17, 2p. 9/13, 3p. 2/8), 11 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks.

• In Porzingis’ absence, Al Horford had 11 points and six rebounds, while Drew Holliday had 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

• Luka Doncic finished the game with a triple-double. The Slovenian has 33 points, 18 steals and 13 assists. Kyrie Irving scored 23 points and had six rebounds in 36 minutes.

Celtics next three games

DateTime Opponent 26.01.03:30 away against “Heat” 28.01.02:00 at home against “Clippers” 30.01.02:30 at home against “Pelicans”

