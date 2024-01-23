Doncic’s 33+18+13 is not enough for the “Mavs” to beat the “Celtics” playing without Porzingis – Basketball – Sportacentrs.com

#Doncics #Mavs #beat #Celtics #playing #Porzingis #Basketball #Sportacentrs.com

• Kristaps Porzingis did not play. The Latvian was rested after the victory and great game over the Houston Rockets.

• “Mavericks”, in which Porzingis used to play, won the first quarter with a two-point advantage (26:24). The shooting accuracy of both teams is low – Dallas made 40% of the shots, while “Celtics” only shot 36.4% of the shots.

• Accuracy improved significantly in the second half of the first half. “Celtics” scored 41 points in the home basket, managing to take the lead before the second half with 65:59.

• Jayson Tatum led the Celtics in the half with 18 points, while Mavericks reserve Tim Hardaway was the team’s top scorer with 18 points as well.

• “Celtics” managed to increase their lead by another five points in the third quarter. During the third quarter, the Celtics’ biggest lead was 16 points.

• “Celtics” played the end of the game very successfully, reaching their 34th victory this season (119:110). Boston continues to successfully accumulate victories. With a record of 34-10, it is the best team not only in the East, but also in the entire NBA.

• Brown and Tatum combined for 73 points. Brown has 35 points (1p. 7/11, 2p. 11/15, 3p. 2/7), four assists and two blocked shots, while Tatum has 38 points (1p. 14/17, 2p. 9/13, 3p. 2/8), 11 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks.

Also Read:  The opponents of "Ventspils" basketball players in the semifinals of the Latvian Cup will be "VEF Rīga"

• In Porzingis’ absence, Al Horford had 11 points and six rebounds, while Drew Holliday had 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

• Luka Doncic finished the game with a triple-double. The Slovenian has 33 points, 18 steals and 13 assists. Kyrie Irving scored 23 points and had six rebounds in 36 minutes.

Celtics next three games

DateTime Opponent 26.01.03:30 away against “Heat” 28.01.02:00 at home against “Clippers” 30.01.02:30 at home against “Pelicans”

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Lil Kleine: bad things happen too quickly in a toxic relationship | RTL Boulevard
Lil Kleine: bad things happen too quickly in a toxic relationship | RTL Boulevard
Posted on
Nightrace Schladming | Manuel Feller: “Odi is almost unbeatable for us”
Nightrace Schladming | Manuel Feller: “Odi is almost unbeatable for us”
Posted on
What are the effects of plastic particles on health?
What are the effects of plastic particles on health?
Posted on
UK Disappointed Netanyahu Rejects Two State Solution
UK Disappointed Netanyahu Rejects Two State Solution
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News