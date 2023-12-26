Dong-Hoon Han “Clearing out the activist group’s privileged politics… “You must promise to give up your privilege of non-arrest before you can be nominated.”

#DongHoon #Han #Clearing #activist #groups #privileged #politics #promise #give #privilege #nonarrest #nominated

“It must be different from the Democratic Party of Representative Lee Jae-myung.” Possibility of mass changes, including pro-Yoon and Jung-jin. Within the party, “Suggestion that the presidential election will be held directly after conducting the general election.” Lyrics from Seo Taiji’s song were used in the speech.

Emergency Response Committee Chairman Han Dong-hoon is giving a speech accepting his inauguration as chairman at the People Power Party headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul on the 26th. On this day, Chairman Han stood at the podium wearing a tie with the Hunminjeongeum pattern that he wore at the Justice Minister’s inauguration ceremony in May last year. This tie contains the phrase Yongbieocheonga, which emphasizes the spirit of ‘Gyeongcheon, Gyeongnam (敬天勤民)’. He emphasized, “The people come first instead of the people’s power.” Reporter Park Hyeong-ki [email protected]

“Today, as I begin my political career as the Chairman of the People Power Party’s Emergency Response Committee, I will first practice the principle of ‘selecting the people first.’ “The people are more important than the people’s power.”

People Power Party Emergency Response Committee Chairman Han Dong-hoon announced from his inauguration on the 26th that he would not run in next year’s general election, saying, “I will not run in the district or as a proportional representative.” In his inauguration speech on this day, Chairman Han asserted within the party the principle that he would nominate a candidate only if he gave up privileges such as ‘giving up the privilege of not being arrested’, and outside the party, he asserted that “the eradication of the privileged politics of activist rights is the spirit of the times,” and that the general election will be held based on the judgment of activist rights in ‘Han Dong-hoon vs. Lee Jae-myeong’. He expressed his intention to pay.

● Possibility of large-scale shake-up, including Chinyun and Jungjin

Regarding Chairman Han’s declaration that he would not run on this day, saying, “I will not take the fruits of the (general election) victory,” a key ruling party official said, “This reflects our will to lead the general election next year and create a nationwide boom.”

He sought to differentiate himself from former representative Kim Ki-hyun, who resigned from his position as representative but never announced that he would not run for the constituency. There are predictions that Chairman Han will use his non-candidacy as an excuse to initiate large-scale reorganization by inducing the ‘sacrifice’ of pro-Yoon (pro-Yoon Seok-yeol) circles, senior officials, ministers, and former Yongsan staff members. There was also an interpretation within the party that “it suggested a direct move to the presidential election after the general election.” A key ruling party official said, “Regardless of the results of the general election, we are laying the groundwork to run for president.”

Chairman Han suggested a promise to waive the privilege of being exempt from arrest as a criterion for nomination, saying, “It must be different from Representative Lee Jae-myung’s Democratic Party.” He also said, “If you break your promise in the future, we will take strong action, including expulsion from the party.” He went on to say, “We will allow the people to choose trustworthy, capable people who have diverse ideas and are dedicated to the people.”

On this day, Chairman Han, who visited the People Power Party headquarters for the first time, handed over the manuscript of his personally written speech and mentioned ‘fellow citizens’ 10 times during his 13-minute speech. He explained to reporters, “A mature liberal democratic society is completed by a sense of camaraderie among citizens,” and “our party must be a party with that sense of camaraderie.”

● ‘Han Dong-hoon vs. Lee Jae-myung’ activist judgment theory

Chairman Han said, “We must prevent Representative Lee Jae-myung’s Democratic Party from ruining the country by colluding with the privileged activists and totalitarianism (Representative Lee’s hard-core supporters),” adding, “On behalf of many common-sense citizens, Representative Lee Jae-myung’s Democratic Party and hiding behind it are trying to protect the people.” “We will fight against the privileged forces of the activist movement who seek to dominate,” he said. He defined Representative Lee as a ‘serious criminal,’ saying, “We must prevent the majority party, whose primary goal is to prevent serious criminals from being punished according to the law, from further running amok and ruining the present and future of this country.” He then emphasized the ‘judgement theory of the activist rights’ by saying, “With such a party as the host, we must put an end to the privileged politics of the activist rights that are trying to reign over and teach the people from generation to generation by handing out the receipts that were used for decades to turn 386 into 486, 586, and 686.” Chairman Han quoted former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s remark that “fear is a reaction, courage is determination,” and said, “The difficult reality faced by common sense people that they may not be able to stop the Democratic Party’s rampage and tyranny is that we all have to fear.” He also said, “It’s worth feeling.”

In the last sentence of Chairman Han’s speech, who was born in 1973 and is a member of Generation He said. It is known that the line ‘Right now is your only moment and this is just your only place’ was borrowed from the lyrics of ‘You in Fantasy’ by Generation X pop culture icon Seo Taiji and Boys.

A ruling party official said, “Chairman Han contrasted national common sense with the ‘young right’ of Generation “We are trying to change the frame of the general election structure from ‘Suk-yeol Yoon vs. Jae-myung Lee’ on judging the current government to ‘Dong-hoon Han vs. Jae-myung Lee’ on judging the activist rights,” he said.

