#Donny #van #Beek #reaches #agreement #continues #career #Bundesliga

Donny van de Beek reaches agreement and continues his career in the Bundesliga

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 5:06 PM

Donny van de Beek has reached a verbal agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt on a loan transfer, Fabrizio Romano announced on Friday afternoon. The 26-year-old midfielder has been taken over from Manchester United until the end of the season, where his contract runs until mid-2025. Eintracht has negotiated a non-mandatory purchase option of fifteen million euros.

The transfer market expert recently reported that Frankfurt had the best credentials to temporarily bring Van de Beek to Germany. Girona was also in the market for the former Ajax player, who has now chosen to revive his career with Adler.

Van de Beek only played 21 minutes at Manchester United this season, spread over the Premier League and EFL Cup. Despite the lack of match rhythm, Frankfurt’s technical management dares to take the gamble with the Dutchman.

Frankfurt’s new signing had been considering leaving Manchester United for some time. In the past year and a half, he has been linked with Barcelona, ​​Real Sociedad and Lorient, among others. None of those clubs ultimately managed to sign Van de Beek.

No success

Van de Beek was attracted by Manchester United in mid-2020, which transferred a maximum of 44 million euros to Ajax. Partly due to injuries, he never became a permanent fixture at Old Trafford. Van de Beek was even loaned out to Everton for a while.

The arrival of Erik ten Hag as the new manager in 2022 also did not change Van de Beek’s situation. The midfielder still showed himself to be combative last summer after an absence of six months due to injuries. Nevertheless, his future lies outside England for the time being.

New challenge

Van de Beek joins the current number seven in the Bundesliga. The sub-topper has now assured himself of wintering in the Conference League. It is not yet clear when Van de Beek will make his debut for the German club.